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J&K Policeman Wounded in Accidental Gun Discharge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 14:12 IST

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A policeman in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, was injured after an accidental gun discharge at the district police office, raising concerns about safety protocols.

Key Points

  • A policeman in Shopian, J&K, was injured due to an accidental gun discharge.
  • The incident occurred at the district police office canteen.
  • Constable Ashiq Hussain sustained a bullet injury to his lower abdomen.
  • Hussain is receiving treatment at the 92 Base Hospital of the Army.

A policeman was injured when the gun of his colleague accidentally went off at district police office in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Friday, officials said here.

Constable Ashiq Hussain, working as canteen boy, sustained bullet injury in his lower abdomen due to accidental discharge from another policeman's rifle in the canteen, the officials said.

 

They said Hussain was admitted to 92 Base Hospital of the Army here.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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