J&K Policeman Wounded in Accidental Gun Discharge

A policeman in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, was injured after an accidental gun discharge at the district police office, raising concerns about safety protocols.

Key Points A policeman in Shopian, J&K, was injured due to an accidental gun discharge.

The incident occurred at the district police office canteen.

Constable Ashiq Hussain sustained a bullet injury to his lower abdomen.

Hussain is receiving treatment at the 92 Base Hospital of the Army.

A policeman was injured when the gun of his colleague accidentally went off at district police office in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Friday, officials said here.

Constable Ashiq Hussain, working as canteen boy, sustained bullet injury in his lower abdomen due to accidental discharge from another policeman's rifle in the canteen, the officials said.

They said Hussain was admitted to 92 Base Hospital of the Army here.