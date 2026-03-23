HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jharkhand Constable Killed in Accidental Rifle Firing

Jharkhand Constable Killed in Accidental Rifle Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 15:18 IST

x

A police constable in Jharkhand tragically died after his service rifle discharged accidentally while he was cleaning it, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A police constable in Jharkhand died after his service rifle discharged accidentally.
  • The constable, Ajay Kishore Khakha, was cleaning his rifle at the CRPF camp when the incident occurred.
  • Police are investigating the incident from all angles to determine the exact cause of death.
  • The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

A police constable died after his service rifle went off "accidentally" in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kishore Khakha (42), who was posted at the CRPF camp in Palisai. He was a resident of Raidih in Gumla district.

 

"He was cleaning his rifle on Sunday evening when it went off accidentally," the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

"It could be due to accidental firing or any other reason; we are investigating the case from all angles," SP Amit Renu said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan Police Officer Dies in Accidental Firing
Rajasthan Police Officer Dies in Accidental Firing
Inquiry Launched After Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Jharkhand Police Station
Inquiry Launched After Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Jharkhand Police Station
CRPF jawan shoots 4 colleagues dead, injures another
CRPF jawan shoots 4 colleagues dead, injures another
Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan guns down 4 colleagues with AK-47 rifle
Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan guns down 4 colleagues with AK-47 rifle
Chhattisgarh: Constable killed in blast triggered by Naxals
Chhattisgarh: Constable killed in blast triggered by Naxals

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Nita Ambani arrives at Manish Malhotra house for condolences0:52

Nita Ambani arrives at Manish Malhotra house for condolences

Heavy Snowfall in East Sikkim BRO Keeps Key Tourist Routes Operational1:56

Heavy Snowfall in East Sikkim BRO Keeps Key Tourist...

Disha Patani sets the ramp on fire at LFW3:22

Disha Patani sets the ramp on fire at LFW

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO