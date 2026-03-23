Jharkhand Constable Killed in Accidental Rifle Firing

A police constable in Jharkhand tragically died after his service rifle discharged accidentally while he was cleaning it, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A police constable in Jharkhand died after his service rifle discharged accidentally.

The constable, Ajay Kishore Khakha, was cleaning his rifle at the CRPF camp when the incident occurred.

Police are investigating the incident from all angles to determine the exact cause of death.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

A police constable died after his service rifle went off "accidentally" in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an official said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kishore Khakha (42), who was posted at the CRPF camp in Palisai. He was a resident of Raidih in Gumla district.

"He was cleaning his rifle on Sunday evening when it went off accidentally," the official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

"It could be due to accidental firing or any other reason; we are investigating the case from all angles," SP Amit Renu said.