Home  » News » Rajasthan Police Officer Dies in Accidental Firing

Rajasthan Police Officer Dies in Accidental Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 06, 2026 14:51 IST

A Rajasthan Police officer tragically died in Bhilwara after his service revolver accidentally discharged, highlighting the dangers associated with handling firearms.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahavir Singh of Rajasthan Police died in Bhilwara due to an accidental firing.
  • The accidental firing occurred while the ASI was unloading his service revolver at his residence.
  • The bullet struck ASI Mahavir Singh in the head, resulting in his immediate death.
  • Initial investigations suggest the incident was accidental, according to Deputy SP Sajjan Singh.
  • A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine further details surrounding the police officer's death.

An assistant sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police died on Friday after his service revolver accidentally discharged at his residence in Bhilwara, officials said.

ASI Mahavir Singh, posted at Kotwali police station, had recently been promoted from head constable, they said.

 

The ASI was unloading his service revolver, which led to an accidental firing at his residence. The bullet hit him in the head, resulting in his death, the police said.

Deputy SP Sajjan Singh said the initial probe points to an accident.

Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
