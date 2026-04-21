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Home  » News » Indian Police Officer Dies After Accidental Firing

Indian Police Officer Dies After Accidental Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 14:12 IST

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A deputy superintendent of police in Phagwara, India, tragically died from an accidental gunshot wound sustained while cleaning his service revolver at his residence.

Key Points

  • DSP Yogesh Kumar Sharma died from an accidental firing while cleaning his service revolver.
  • The incident occurred at the DSP's official residence in Phagwara, near GN college.
  • Sharma was critically injured by a shot to the chest and declared dead at the Civil Hospital Phagwara.
  • Sharma had recently been transferred to Chandigarh after serving in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

A 55-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) died on Tuesday following an accidental firing from his service revolver in Police Quarters here, said police.

Details of the Accidental Firing Incident

The incident took place when DSP Yogesh Kumar Sharma was cleaning his weapon at his official residence near GN college along Phagwara bypass Gaunspur service road here. He got critically injured after a shot was accidentally fired from his revolver, police said.

 

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital Phagwara where the doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

DSP's Previous Postings

Sharma was earlier posted in the Anti-Narcotics Task Force. He was recently transferred to Chandigarh.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Madhvi Sharma said the accidental shot hit the chest of the DSP.

Cases of accidental firing by police officers are investigated under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, with potential charges including negligence. The investigation will likely focus on safety protocols and the condition of the service weapon. Such incidents raise concerns about weapon handling training within the police force.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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