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Home  » News » CAF Constable Allegedly Commits Suicide After Poll Duty

CAF Constable Allegedly Commits Suicide After Poll Duty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 21:20 IST

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A Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable, recently back from election duty in West Bengal, tragically died by suicide in Dhamtari, reportedly after a family dispute.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable found dead in Dhamtari after returning from West Bengal election duty.
  • The constable allegedly committed suicide following a dispute with his wife.
  • Family members discovered the constable hanging in his rented house after he failed to respond to calls.
  • Police investigation suggests a family dispute as the primary cause of the constable's death.

A 35-year-old Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable, who had just returned from poll duty in West Bengal, allegedly committed suicide at his rented house in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari city, apparently following a dispute with his wife, police said.

Constable Found Dead at Home

Constable Jageshwar Prasad Thakur was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Sapna Pink City colony in the wee hours of Monday, a police official said.

 

The cop had been serving with the 10th Battalion of the CAF since 2009 and recently returned from election duty in West Bengal. After returning to his home state, he had come to his home on leave, said Rajesh Jagat, Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station.

Originally a resident of Bhatgaon village in neighbouring Balod district, Thakur had been living in the rented accommodation in Dhamtari with his family for the past nine years. He is survived by his wife and three children, the official said.

Family Dispute Preceded Death

The deceased cop's younger brother, Tribhuvan, told reporters that Thakur and his wife had an argument on Sunday evening over some issue following which his sister-in-law left home in a huff.

Tribhuvan said he tried calling his brother repeatedly, but there was no reply. Suspecting something was amiss, worried family members of the constable rushed to his house and found the door locked from inside.

They later spotted Thakur hanging inside the room after looking through the rear side of the house, he added.

Police Investigation Underway

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem after a case of accidental death was registered.

Prima facie, a family dispute appears to have driven the constable to take the extreme step, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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