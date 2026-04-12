Sub-Inspector's Wife Dies from Gunshot Wound in Munger; Investigation Underway

Police in Munger, Bihar, are investigating the death of a sub-inspector's wife, who allegedly shot herself with his service revolver, amidst conflicting claims of suicide and potential foul play.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points The wife of a sub-inspector in Munger, Bihar, allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound using her husband's service revolver.

Police are investigating the incident, considering potential domestic disputes as a possible motive.

The deceased's mother has alleged that her daughter was murdered, prompting further investigation.

A forensic team has examined the scene, and a post-mortem examination is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

A sub-inspector's wife allegedly shot herself dead with her husband's service revolver in Bihar's Munger district on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at the couple's rented accommodation within the Safia Sarai police outpost, where the sub-inspector was posted.

Talking to reporters here, Munger SP Syed Imran Masood said, "Today, we received information that the wife of a sub-inspector stationed at Safia Sarai had allegedly shot herself using his service pistol at their rented house. She died during treatment at a nearby hospital."

An FSL team visited the spot, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

Investigation into the Circumstances

"During preliminary interrogation, the SI mentioned that he and his wife had occasional domestic disputes, which could be a probable reason behind the incident," Masood said.

However, the exact cause of death can only be ascertained after a proper inquest and receipt of the post-mortem results, he added.

Conflicting Claims

Meanwhile, the deceased's mother claimed that she talked to her daughter shortly before the incident over the phone when "she sounded happy" and was having tea with her husband.

She alleged that her daughter was murdered.