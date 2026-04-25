Woman Murders Constable's Family Over Alleged Affair

In a shocking incident in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a woman allegedly murdered an STF constable's wife and son following a dispute over an alleged illicit relationship, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman allegedly murdered an STF constable's wife and son in Durg, Chhattisgarh.

The constable's daughter was seriously injured in the attack.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over the woman's alleged relationship with the constable.

The accused woman has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway.

A 27-year-old woman allegedly stabbed to death an STF constable's wife and eight-year-old son, and seriously injured his daughter in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Saturday, reportedly due to a dispute over her illicit relationship with the policeman, officials said.

The Special Task Force (STF) constable's other daughter, who was also present in the house, managed to escape the gruesome attack that occurred around 8 am in Titurdih Colony under Supela police station limits in Bhilai town, an official said.

Details of the Attack

"The accused, Sarojini Bhardwaj, allegedly entered the house of constable Lalitesh Yadav and fatally stabbed his family members with a knife. Yadav was not present at home at the time of the attack," Durg Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal said.

Yadav's 32-year-old wife and his son were killed on the spot, while his 12-year-old daughter sustained serious injuries when she tried to intervene, he said.

Accused in Custody

The constable's other daughter, who was also present in the house, managed to escape and raised an alarm, following which neighbours caught Bharadwaj and handed her over to the police, he said.

The injured girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Possible Motive

A preliminary probe suggests that the accused was in a relationship with the constable for the last two to three years and wanted to live with him in the same house, the SP said.

A dispute reportedly broke out between the woman and the constable's family on Friday night over the issue, which is suspected to have led to the attack, he said.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway, he added.