rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Check out the 71 seats going to polls in Phase 4

Check out the 71 seats going to polls in Phase 4

April 26, 2019 10:25 IST

In the three phases completed so far, the fate of candidates in 302 Lok Sabha seats has been sealed.

IMAGE: Voters show their election cards as they queue to cast their vote, during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, at a polling station in Guwahati, April 23, 20a9. Photograph: PTI Photo

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election will go to the polls on April 29.

The voting will be held for 71 seats spread across 9 states.

In the three phases completed so far, the fate of candidates in 302 Lok Sabha seats has been sealed.

 

In the first phase, 91 seats went to the polls on April 11.

The second phase covered 95 seats, polling for which was held on April 18.

The third phase saw 116 seats going to the polls on April 23.

The third phase covered the maximum number of seats in the seven phase election, results for which will be declared on May 23.

Please check out the constituencies going to the polls in the fourth phase and the winning candidate in the 2014 election.

Bihar: 5 (out of 40)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Darbhanga BJP Kirti Azad
Ujiarpur BJP Nityanand Rai
Samastipur LJP Ram Chandra Paswan
Begusarai BJP Bhola Singh
Munger LJP Veena Devi
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (out of 6)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Anantnag PDP Mehbooba Mufti
Jharkhand: 3 (out of 14)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Chatra BJP Sunil Kumar Singh
Lohardaga BJP Sudarshan Bhagat
Palamu BJP Vishnu Dayal Ram
Madhya Pradesh: 6 (out of 29)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Sidhi BJP Riti Pathak
Shahdol BJP Dalpat Singh Paraste
Jabalpur BJP Rakesh Singh
Mandla BJP Faggan Singh Kulaste
Balaghat BJP Bodhsingh Bhagat
Chhindwara INC Kamal Nath
Maharashtra: 17 (out of 48)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Nandurbar BJP Dr Heena Vaijaykumar Gavit
Dhule BJP Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
Dindori BJP Harishchandra Deoram Chavan
Nashik Shiv Sena Hemant Tukaram Godse
Palghar BJP Chintaman Navasha Wanga
Bhiwandi BJP Kapil Moreshwar Patil
Kalyan Shiv Sena Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde
Thane Shiv Sena Rajan Baburao Vichare
Mumbai North BJP Gopal Chinayya Shetty
Mumbai North-West Shiv Sena Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar
Mumbai North-East BJP Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai North-Central BJP Poonam Mahajan alias Poonam Vajendla Rao
Mumbai South-Central Shiv Sena Rahul Ramesh Shewale
Mumbai South Shiv Sena Arvind Sawant
Maval Shiv Sena Shrirang Chandu Barne
Shirur Shiv Sena Shivaji Dattatrey Adhalrao
Shirdi Shiv Sena Sadashiv Kisan Adhalrao
Odisha: 6 (out of 21)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Mayurbhanj BJD Rama Chandra Hansdah
Balasore BJD Rabindra Kumar Jena
Bhadrak BJD Arjun Charan Sethi
Jajpur BJD Rita Tarai
Kendrapara BJD Baijayant Panda
Jagatsinghpur BJD Kulamani Samal
Rajasthan: 13 (out of 25)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur BJP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria
Ajmer BJP Sanwar Lal Jat
Pali BJP P P Choudhary
Jodhpur BJP Gajendrasingh Shekhawat
Barmer BJP Colonel Sona Ram
Jalore BJP Devji Patel
Udaipur BJP Arjunlal Meena
Banswara BJP Manshankar Ninama
Chittorgarh BJP Chandra Prakash Joshi
Rajsamand BJP Hariom Singh Rathore
Bhilwara BJP Subhash Baheria
Kota BJP Om Birla
Jhalawar-Baran BJP Dushyant Singh
Uttar Pradesh: 13 (out of 80)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Shahjahanpur BJP Krishna Raj
Kheri BJP Ajay Kumar
Hardoi BJP Anshul Verma
Misrikh BJP Anju Bala
Unnao BJP Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi
Farrukhabad BJP Mukesh Rajput
Etawah BJP Ashok Kumar Doharey
Kannauj SP Dimple Yadav
Kanpur BJP Dr.Murli Manohar Joshi
Akbarpur BJP Devendra Singh (Bhole Singh)
Jalaun BJP Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
Jhansi BJP Uma Bharti
Hamirpur BJP Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel
West Bengal: 8 (out of 42)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Bardhaman-Durgapur TMC Dr. Mamtaz Sanghamita
Asansol BJP Babul Supriya Baral (Babul Supriyo)
Baharampur INC Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Krishnanagar TMC Tapas Paul
Ranaghat TMC Tapas Mandal
Bardhaman Purba TMC Sunil Kumar Mondal
Bolpur TMC Anupam Hazra
Birbhum TMC Satabdi Roy (Banerjee)
ASLAM HUNANI
Tags: BJP, Shiv Sena, TMC, BJD, LJP
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use