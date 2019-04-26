Check out the 71 seats going to polls in Phase 4

In the three phases completed so far, the fate of candidates in 302 Lok Sabha seats has been sealed.
The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election will go to the polls on April 29.
The voting will be held for 71 seats spread across 9 states.
In the first phase, 91 seats went to the polls on April 11.
The second phase covered 95 seats, polling for which was held on April 18.
The third phase saw 116 seats going to the polls on April 23.
The third phase covered the maximum number of seats in the seven phase election, results for which will be declared on May 23.
Please check out the constituencies going to the polls in the fourth phase and the winning candidate in the 2014 election.
|Bihar: 5 (out of 40)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Darbhanga
|BJP
|Kirti Azad
|Ujiarpur
|BJP
|Nityanand Rai
|Samastipur
|LJP
|Ram Chandra Paswan
|Begusarai
|BJP
|Bhola Singh
|Munger
|LJP
|Veena Devi
|Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (out of 6)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Anantnag
|PDP
|Mehbooba Mufti
|Jharkhand: 3 (out of 14)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Chatra
|BJP
|Sunil Kumar Singh
|Lohardaga
|BJP
|Sudarshan Bhagat
|Palamu
|BJP
|Vishnu Dayal Ram
|Madhya Pradesh: 6 (out of 29)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Sidhi
|BJP
|Riti Pathak
|Shahdol
|BJP
|Dalpat Singh Paraste
|Jabalpur
|BJP
|Rakesh Singh
|Mandla
|BJP
|Faggan Singh Kulaste
|Balaghat
|BJP
|Bodhsingh Bhagat
|Chhindwara
|INC
|Kamal Nath
|Maharashtra: 17 (out of 48)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Nandurbar
|BJP
|Dr Heena Vaijaykumar Gavit
|Dhule
|BJP
|Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre
|Dindori
|BJP
|Harishchandra Deoram Chavan
|Nashik
|Shiv Sena
|Hemant Tukaram Godse
|Palghar
|BJP
|Chintaman Navasha Wanga
|Bhiwandi
|BJP
|Kapil Moreshwar Patil
|Kalyan
|Shiv Sena
|Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde
|Thane
|Shiv Sena
|Rajan Baburao Vichare
|Mumbai North
|BJP
|Gopal Chinayya Shetty
|Mumbai North-West
|Shiv Sena
|Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar
|Mumbai North-East
|BJP
|Kirit Somaiya
|Mumbai North-Central
|BJP
|Poonam Mahajan alias Poonam Vajendla Rao
|Mumbai South-Central
|Shiv Sena
|Rahul Ramesh Shewale
|Mumbai South
|Shiv Sena
|Arvind Sawant
|Maval
|Shiv Sena
|Shrirang Chandu Barne
|Shirur
|Shiv Sena
|Shivaji Dattatrey Adhalrao
|Shirdi
|Shiv Sena
|Sadashiv Kisan Adhalrao
|Odisha: 6 (out of 21)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Mayurbhanj
|BJD
|Rama Chandra Hansdah
|Balasore
|BJD
|Rabindra Kumar Jena
|Bhadrak
|BJD
|Arjun Charan Sethi
|Jajpur
|BJD
|Rita Tarai
|Kendrapara
|BJD
|Baijayant Panda
|Jagatsinghpur
|BJD
|Kulamani Samal
|Rajasthan: 13 (out of 25)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Tonk-Sawai Madhopur
|BJP
|Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria
|Ajmer
|BJP
|Sanwar Lal Jat
|Pali
|BJP
|P P Choudhary
|Jodhpur
|BJP
|Gajendrasingh Shekhawat
|Barmer
|BJP
|Colonel Sona Ram
|Jalore
|BJP
|Devji Patel
|Udaipur
|BJP
|Arjunlal Meena
|Banswara
|BJP
|Manshankar Ninama
|Chittorgarh
|BJP
|Chandra Prakash Joshi
|Rajsamand
|BJP
|Hariom Singh Rathore
|Bhilwara
|BJP
|Subhash Baheria
|Kota
|BJP
|Om Birla
|Jhalawar-Baran
|BJP
|Dushyant Singh
|Uttar Pradesh: 13 (out of 80)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Shahjahanpur
|BJP
|Krishna Raj
|Kheri
|BJP
|Ajay Kumar
|Hardoi
|BJP
|Anshul Verma
|Misrikh
|BJP
|Anju Bala
|Unnao
|BJP
|Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi
|Farrukhabad
|BJP
|Mukesh Rajput
|Etawah
|BJP
|Ashok Kumar Doharey
|Kannauj
|SP
|Dimple Yadav
|Kanpur
|BJP
|Dr.Murli Manohar Joshi
|Akbarpur
|BJP
|Devendra Singh (Bhole Singh)
|Jalaun
|BJP
|Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
|Jhansi
|BJP
|Uma Bharti
|Hamirpur
|BJP
|Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel
|West Bengal: 8 (out of 42)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Bardhaman-Durgapur
|TMC
|Dr. Mamtaz Sanghamita
|Asansol
|BJP
|Babul Supriya Baral (Babul Supriyo)
|Baharampur
|INC
|Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
|Krishnanagar
|TMC
|Tapas Paul
|Ranaghat
|TMC
|Tapas Mandal
|Bardhaman Purba
|TMC
|Sunil Kumar Mondal
|Bolpur
|TMC
|Anupam Hazra
|Birbhum
|TMC
|Satabdi Roy (Banerjee)
