Check out the 71 seats going to polls in Phase 4

April 26, 2019 10:25 IST

In the three phases completed so far, the fate of candidates in 302 Lok Sabha seats has been sealed.

IMAGE: Voters show their election cards as they queue to cast their vote, during the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, at a polling station in Guwahati, April 23, 20a9. Photograph: PTI Photo

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election will go to the polls on April 29.

The voting will be held for 71 seats spread across 9 states.

In the three phases completed so far, the fate of candidates in 302 Lok Sabha seats has been sealed.

In the first phase, 91 seats went to the polls on April 11.

The second phase covered 95 seats, polling for which was held on April 18.

The third phase saw 116 seats going to the polls on April 23.

The third phase covered the maximum number of seats in the seven phase election, results for which will be declared on May 23.

Please check out the constituencies going to the polls in the fourth phase and the winning candidate in the 2014 election.

Bihar: 5 (out of 40) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Darbhanga BJP Kirti Azad Ujiarpur BJP Nityanand Rai Samastipur LJP Ram Chandra Paswan Begusarai BJP Bhola Singh Munger LJP Veena Devi

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (out of 6) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Anantnag PDP Mehbooba Mufti

Jharkhand: 3 (out of 14) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Chatra BJP Sunil Kumar Singh Lohardaga BJP Sudarshan Bhagat Palamu BJP Vishnu Dayal Ram

Madhya Pradesh: 6 (out of 29) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Sidhi BJP Riti Pathak Shahdol BJP Dalpat Singh Paraste Jabalpur BJP Rakesh Singh Mandla BJP Faggan Singh Kulaste Balaghat BJP Bodhsingh Bhagat Chhindwara INC Kamal Nath

Maharashtra: 17 (out of 48) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Nandurbar BJP Dr Heena Vaijaykumar Gavit Dhule BJP Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre Dindori BJP Harishchandra Deoram Chavan Nashik Shiv Sena Hemant Tukaram Godse Palghar BJP Chintaman Navasha Wanga Bhiwandi BJP Kapil Moreshwar Patil Kalyan Shiv Sena Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde Thane Shiv Sena Rajan Baburao Vichare Mumbai North BJP Gopal Chinayya Shetty Mumbai North-West Shiv Sena Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar Mumbai North-East BJP Kirit Somaiya Mumbai North-Central BJP Poonam Mahajan alias Poonam Vajendla Rao Mumbai South-Central Shiv Sena Rahul Ramesh Shewale Mumbai South Shiv Sena Arvind Sawant Maval Shiv Sena Shrirang Chandu Barne Shirur Shiv Sena Shivaji Dattatrey Adhalrao Shirdi Shiv Sena Sadashiv Kisan Adhalrao

Odisha: 6 (out of 21) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Mayurbhanj BJD Rama Chandra Hansdah Balasore BJD Rabindra Kumar Jena Bhadrak BJD Arjun Charan Sethi Jajpur BJD Rita Tarai Kendrapara BJD Baijayant Panda Jagatsinghpur BJD Kulamani Samal

Rajasthan: 13 (out of 25) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Tonk-Sawai Madhopur BJP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria Ajmer BJP Sanwar Lal Jat Pali BJP P P Choudhary Jodhpur BJP Gajendrasingh Shekhawat Barmer BJP Colonel Sona Ram Jalore BJP Devji Patel Udaipur BJP Arjunlal Meena Banswara BJP Manshankar Ninama Chittorgarh BJP Chandra Prakash Joshi Rajsamand BJP Hariom Singh Rathore Bhilwara BJP Subhash Baheria Kota BJP Om Birla Jhalawar-Baran BJP Dushyant Singh

Uttar Pradesh: 13 (out of 80) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Shahjahanpur BJP Krishna Raj Kheri BJP Ajay Kumar Hardoi BJP Anshul Verma Misrikh BJP Anju Bala Unnao BJP Swami Sachchidanand Hari Sakshi Farrukhabad BJP Mukesh Rajput Etawah BJP Ashok Kumar Doharey Kannauj SP Dimple Yadav Kanpur BJP Dr.Murli Manohar Joshi Akbarpur BJP Devendra Singh (Bhole Singh) Jalaun BJP Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma Jhansi BJP Uma Bharti Hamirpur BJP Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel