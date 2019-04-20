Phase 3: All you want to know about 116 seats

April 20, 2019 08:58 IST

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 23, 116 seats spread across 13 states and two Union Territories, will go to the polls.

IMAGE: First-time voters take a selfie after casting their votes at a polling station in Solapur, Maharashtra, during the 2nd phase. Photograph: PTI Photo

116 Lok Sabha seats go to the polls in the third phase of the general election on April 23.

This phase will cover the highest number of seats in all seven phases spanned across 13 states and 2 Union Territories.

The election to the Tripura East constituency was deferred from the second phase to the third phase.

In the first phase, Bihar saw the lowest turnout with 50% while West Bengal topped with 81% polling, and in the second phase 68% voting was recorded.

North East

The fate of all 25 seats from the North East will be sealed when the last 5 seats from the region go to polls in the third phase.

Four seats from Assam and the one seat of Tripura East will vote in the third phase.

North East: 5 (out of 25) State/Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Assam/Dhubri AUDF Badruddin Ajmal Assam/Kokrajhar IND Naba Kumar Sarania Assam/Barpeta AUDF Siraj Uddin Ajmal Assam/Gauhati BJP Bijoya Chakraborty Tripura/Tripura East CPM Jitendra Choudhury

Bihar: 5 (out of 40) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Jhanjharpur BJP Birendra Kumar Chaudhary Supaul INC Ranjeet Ranjan Araria RJD Tasleem Uddin Madhepura RJD Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) Khagaria LJP Choudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser

Chhattisgarh: 7 (out of 11) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Surguja BJP Kamalbhan Singh Marabi Raigarh BJP Vishnu Deo Sai Janjgir-Champa BJP Kamla Patle Korba BJP Dr Banshilal Mahto Bilaspur BJP Lakhan Lal Sahu Durg INC Tamradhwaj Sahu Raipur BJP Ramesh Bais

Goa: 2 Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate North Goa BJP Shripad Yesso Naik South Goa BJP Narendra Keshav Sawaikar

Gujarat

All 26 Lok Sabha seats -- all of which the Bharatiya Janata Party won in 2016 -- in the state go to the polls in the third phase.

The Congress had given the ruling BJP a tough fight, winning 81 seats in the 182 member Gujarat assembly in the December 2017 state election.

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (out of 6) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Anantnag (Anantnag District) PDP Mehbooba Mufti

Karnataka

The remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be polling in the third phase.

In 2014, the BJP had scored big, winning 11 of the 14 seats going to polls, while the remaining 3 were bagged by Congress candidates.

This time, the Congress and the H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular have formed an alliance to take on the BJP in the state.

The Congress will contest 11 seats while the JD-S will be taking on the BJP in 3 seats.

Among the candidates contesting in the third phase is veteran Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress who will take on the BJP's Umesh G Jadhav in Gulbarga.

Kharge is the sitting MP, having won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka: 14 (out of 28) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Chikkodi INC Prakash Babanna Hukkeri Belgaum BJP Angadi Suresh Channabasappa Bagalkot BJP Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandanagouda Bijapur BJP Ramesh Jigajinagi Gulbarga INC Mallikarjun Kharge Raichur INC B V Nayak Bidar BJP Bhagwanth Khuba Koppal BJP Karadi Sanganna Amarappa Bellary BJP B Sreeramulu Haveri BJP Udasi Shivakumar Channabasappa Dharwad BJP Pralhad Joshi Uttara Kannada BJP Anantkumar Hegde Davanagere BJP G M Siddeshwara Shimoga BJP B S Yeddyurappa

Kerala

All 20 seats in the state go to the polls on April 23.

In 2014, the Congress-led United Democratic Front win 12 seats in Kerala while the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led United Democratic Front won the other 8.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Wayanad.

Maharashtra: 14 (out of 48) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Jalgaon BJP A T Nana Patil Raver BJP Raksha Nikhil Khadse Jalna BJP Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Aurangabad Shiv Sena Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire Raigad Shiv Sena Anant Geete Pune BJP Anil Shirole Baramati NCP Supriya Sule Ahmednagar BJP Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi Madha NCP Vijaysinh Shankarrao Mohite Patil Sangli BJP Sanjaykaka Patil Satara NCP Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg SHS Vinayak Raut Kolhapur NCP Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik Hatkanangle SWP Raju Shetti

Odisha: 6 (out of 21) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Sambalpur BJD Nagendra Kumar Pradhan Keonjhar BJD Sakuntala Laguri Dhenkanal BJD Tathagata Satpathy Cuttack BJD Bhartruhari Mahatab Puri BJD Pinaki Misra Bhubaneswar BJD Prasanna Kumar Patasani

Uttar Pradesh

In 2014, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party won just 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party won the Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, Kannauj and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the third phase, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Badaun along with seven other seats in UP will go to the polls.

From Mainpuri, the party has fielded SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who fought and won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh.

Uttar Pradesh: 10 (out of 80) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Moradabad BJP Kunwer Sarvesh Kumar Rampur BJP Dr Nepal Singh Sambhal BJP Dr Satyapal Singh Firozabad SP Akshay Yadav Mainpuri SP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav Etah BJP Rajveer Singh Badaun SP Dharmendra Yadav Aonla BJP Dharmendra Kumar Bareilly BJP Santosh Kumar Gangwar Pilibhit BJP Maneka Sanjay Gandhi

West Bengal: 5 (out of 42) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Balurghat AITC Arpita Ghosh Maldaha Uttar INC Mausam Noor Maldaha Dakshin INC Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury Jangipur TMC Abhijit Mukherjee Murshidabad CPM Badaruddoza Khan