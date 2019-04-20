rediff.com

Phase 3: All you want to know about 116 seats

April 20, 2019 08:58 IST

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 23, 116 seats spread across 13 states and two Union Territories, will go to the polls.

IMAGE: First-time voters take a selfie after casting their votes at a polling station in Solapur, Maharashtra, during the 2nd phase. Photograph: PTI Photo

116 Lok Sabha seats go to the polls in the third phase of the general election on April 23.

This phase will cover the highest number of seats in all seven phases spanned across 13 states and 2 Union Territories.

The election to the Tripura East constituency was deferred from the second phase to the third phase.

 

In the first phase, Bihar saw the lowest turnout with 50% while West Bengal topped with 81% polling, and in the second phase 68% voting was recorded.

North East

The fate of all 25 seats from the North East will be sealed when the last 5 seats from the region go to polls in the third phase.

Four seats from Assam and the one seat of Tripura East will vote in the third phase.

North East: 5 (out of 25)
State/Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Assam/Dhubri AUDF Badruddin Ajmal
Assam/Kokrajhar IND Naba Kumar Sarania
Assam/Barpeta AUDF Siraj Uddin Ajmal
Assam/Gauhati BJP Bijoya Chakraborty
Tripura/Tripura East CPM Jitendra Choudhury
Bihar: 5 (out of 40)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Jhanjharpur BJP Birendra Kumar Chaudhary
Supaul INC Ranjeet Ranjan
Araria RJD Tasleem Uddin
Madhepura RJD Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav)
Khagaria LJP Choudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser
Chhattisgarh: 7 (out of 11)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Surguja BJP Kamalbhan Singh Marabi
Raigarh BJP Vishnu Deo Sai
Janjgir-Champa BJP Kamla Patle
Korba BJP Dr Banshilal Mahto
Bilaspur BJP Lakhan Lal Sahu
Durg INC Tamradhwaj Sahu
Raipur BJP Ramesh Bais
Goa: 2
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
North Goa BJP Shripad Yesso Naik
South Goa BJP Narendra Keshav Sawaikar

Gujarat

All 26 Lok Sabha seats -- all of which the Bharatiya Janata Party won in 2016 -- in the state go to the polls in the third phase.

The Congress had given the ruling BJP a tough fight, winning 81 seats in the 182 member Gujarat assembly in the December 2017 state election.

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (out of 6)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Anantnag (Anantnag District) PDP Mehbooba Mufti

Karnataka

The remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be polling in the third phase.

In 2014, the BJP had scored big, winning 11 of the 14 seats going to polls, while the remaining 3 were bagged by Congress candidates.

This time, the Congress and the H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular have formed an alliance to take on the BJP in the state.

The Congress will contest 11 seats while the JD-S will be taking on the BJP in 3 seats.

Among the candidates contesting in the third phase is veteran Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress who will take on the BJP's Umesh G Jadhav in Gulbarga.

Kharge is the sitting MP, having won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka: 14 (out of 28)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Chikkodi INC Prakash Babanna Hukkeri
Belgaum BJP Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Bagalkot BJP Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandanagouda
Bijapur BJP Ramesh Jigajinagi
Gulbarga INC Mallikarjun Kharge
Raichur INC B V Nayak
Bidar BJP Bhagwanth Khuba
Koppal BJP Karadi Sanganna Amarappa
Bellary BJP B Sreeramulu
Haveri BJP Udasi Shivakumar Channabasappa
Dharwad BJP Pralhad Joshi
Uttara Kannada BJP Anantkumar Hegde
Davanagere BJP G M Siddeshwara
Shimoga BJP B S Yeddyurappa

Kerala

All 20 seats in the state go to the polls on April 23.

In 2014, the Congress-led United Democratic Front win 12 seats in Kerala while the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led United Democratic Front won the other 8.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Wayanad.

Read Rediff.com's special coverage on Wayanad:

Maharashtra: 14 (out of 48)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Jalgaon BJP A T Nana Patil
Raver BJP Raksha Nikhil Khadse
Jalna BJP Raosaheb Dadarao Danve
Aurangabad Shiv Sena Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire
Raigad Shiv Sena Anant Geete
Pune BJP Anil Shirole
Baramati NCP Supriya Sule
Ahmednagar BJP Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi
Madha NCP Vijaysinh Shankarrao Mohite Patil
Sangli BJP Sanjaykaka Patil
Satara NCP Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale
Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg SHS Vinayak Raut
Kolhapur NCP Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik
Hatkanangle SWP Raju Shetti
Odisha: 6 (out of 21)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Sambalpur BJD Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
Keonjhar BJD Sakuntala Laguri
Dhenkanal BJD Tathagata Satpathy
Cuttack BJD Bhartruhari Mahatab
Puri BJD Pinaki Misra
Bhubaneswar BJD Prasanna Kumar Patasani

Uttar Pradesh

In 2014, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party won just 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party won the Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, Kannauj and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the third phase, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Badaun along with seven other seats in UP will go to the polls.

From Mainpuri, the party has fielded SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who fought and won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh.

Uttar Pradesh: 10 (out of 80)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Moradabad BJP Kunwer Sarvesh Kumar
Rampur BJP Dr Nepal Singh
Sambhal BJP Dr Satyapal Singh
Firozabad SP Akshay Yadav
Mainpuri SP Tej Pratap Singh Yadav
Etah BJP Rajveer Singh
Badaun SP Dharmendra Yadav
Aonla BJP Dharmendra Kumar
Bareilly BJP Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Pilibhit BJP Maneka Sanjay Gandhi
West Bengal: 5 (out of 42)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Balurghat AITC Arpita Ghosh
Maldaha Uttar INC Mausam Noor
Maldaha Dakshin INC Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury
Jangipur TMC Abhijit Mukherjee
Murshidabad CPM Badaruddoza Khan
Union Territories: 2
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Dadra & Nagar Haveli BJP Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel
Daman & Diu BJP Lalubhai Babubhai Patel
Aslam Hunani / Rediff.com
 

