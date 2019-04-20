Phase 3: All you want to know about 116 seats

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 23, 116 seats spread across 13 states and two Union Territories, will go to the polls.
The election to the Tripura East constituency was deferred from the second phase to the third phase.
In the first phase, Bihar saw the lowest turnout with 50% while West Bengal topped with 81% polling, and in the second phase 68% voting was recorded.
North East
The fate of all 25 seats from the North East will be sealed when the last 5 seats from the region go to polls in the third phase.
Four seats from Assam and the one seat of Tripura East will vote in the third phase.
|North East: 5 (out of 25)
|State/Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Assam/Dhubri
|AUDF
|Badruddin Ajmal
|Assam/Kokrajhar
|IND
|Naba Kumar Sarania
|Assam/Barpeta
|AUDF
|Siraj Uddin Ajmal
|Assam/Gauhati
|BJP
|Bijoya Chakraborty
|Tripura/Tripura East
|CPM
|Jitendra Choudhury
|Bihar: 5 (out of 40)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Jhanjharpur
|BJP
|Birendra Kumar Chaudhary
|Supaul
|INC
|Ranjeet Ranjan
|Araria
|RJD
|Tasleem Uddin
|Madhepura
|RJD
|Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav)
|Khagaria
|LJP
|Choudhary Mahboob Ali Kaiser
|Chhattisgarh: 7 (out of 11)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Surguja
|BJP
|Kamalbhan Singh Marabi
|Raigarh
|BJP
|Vishnu Deo Sai
|Janjgir-Champa
|BJP
|Kamla Patle
|Korba
|BJP
|Dr Banshilal Mahto
|Bilaspur
|BJP
|Lakhan Lal Sahu
|Durg
|INC
|Tamradhwaj Sahu
|Raipur
|BJP
|Ramesh Bais
|Goa: 2
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|North Goa
|BJP
|Shripad Yesso Naik
|South Goa
|BJP
|Narendra Keshav Sawaikar
Gujarat
All 26 Lok Sabha seats -- all of which the Bharatiya Janata Party won in 2016 -- in the state go to the polls in the third phase.
The Congress had given the ruling BJP a tough fight, winning 81 seats in the 182 member Gujarat assembly in the December 2017 state election.
|Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (out of 6)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Anantnag (Anantnag District)
|PDP
|Mehbooba Mufti
Karnataka
The remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be polling in the third phase.
In 2014, the BJP had scored big, winning 11 of the 14 seats going to polls, while the remaining 3 were bagged by Congress candidates.
This time, the Congress and the H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal-Secular have formed an alliance to take on the BJP in the state.
The Congress will contest 11 seats while the JD-S will be taking on the BJP in 3 seats.
Among the candidates contesting in the third phase is veteran Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress who will take on the BJP's Umesh G Jadhav in Gulbarga.
Kharge is the sitting MP, having won the seat in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
|Karnataka: 14 (out of 28)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Chikkodi
|INC
|Prakash Babanna Hukkeri
|Belgaum
|BJP
|Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
|Bagalkot
|BJP
|Gaddigoudar Parvtagouda Chandanagouda
|Bijapur
|BJP
|Ramesh Jigajinagi
|Gulbarga
|INC
|Mallikarjun Kharge
|Raichur
|INC
|B V Nayak
|Bidar
|BJP
|Bhagwanth Khuba
|Koppal
|BJP
|Karadi Sanganna Amarappa
|Bellary
|BJP
|B Sreeramulu
|Haveri
|BJP
|Udasi Shivakumar Channabasappa
|Dharwad
|BJP
|Pralhad Joshi
|Uttara Kannada
|BJP
|Anantkumar Hegde
|Davanagere
|BJP
|G M Siddeshwara
|Shimoga
|BJP
|B S Yeddyurappa
Kerala
All 20 seats in the state go to the polls on April 23.
In 2014, the Congress-led United Democratic Front win 12 seats in Kerala while the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led United Democratic Front won the other 8.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination from Wayanad.
|Maharashtra: 14 (out of 48)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Jalgaon
|BJP
|A T Nana Patil
|Raver
|BJP
|Raksha Nikhil Khadse
|Jalna
|BJP
|Raosaheb Dadarao Danve
|Aurangabad
|Shiv Sena
|Chandrakant Bhaurao Khaire
|Raigad
|Shiv Sena
|Anant Geete
|Pune
|BJP
|Anil Shirole
|Baramati
|NCP
|Supriya Sule
|Ahmednagar
|BJP
|Dilipkumar Mansukhlal Gandhi
|Madha
|NCP
|Vijaysinh Shankarrao Mohite Patil
|Sangli
|BJP
|Sanjaykaka Patil
|Satara
|NCP
|Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale
|Ratnagiri - Sindhudurg
|SHS
|Vinayak Raut
|Kolhapur
|NCP
|Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik
|Hatkanangle
|SWP
|Raju Shetti
|Odisha: 6 (out of 21)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Sambalpur
|BJD
|Nagendra Kumar Pradhan
|Keonjhar
|BJD
|Sakuntala Laguri
|Dhenkanal
|BJD
|Tathagata Satpathy
|Cuttack
|BJD
|Bhartruhari Mahatab
|Puri
|BJD
|Pinaki Misra
|Bhubaneswar
|BJD
|Prasanna Kumar Patasani
Uttar Pradesh
In 2014, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party won just 5 seats in Uttar Pradesh.
The party won the Firozabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, Kannauj and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies.
In the third phase, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Badaun along with seven other seats in UP will go to the polls.
From Mainpuri, the party has fielded SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav who fought and won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh.
|Uttar Pradesh: 10 (out of 80)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Moradabad
|BJP
|Kunwer Sarvesh Kumar
|Rampur
|BJP
|Dr Nepal Singh
|Sambhal
|BJP
|Dr Satyapal Singh
|Firozabad
|SP
|Akshay Yadav
|Mainpuri
|SP
|Tej Pratap Singh Yadav
|Etah
|BJP
|Rajveer Singh
|Badaun
|SP
|Dharmendra Yadav
|Aonla
|BJP
|Dharmendra Kumar
|Bareilly
|BJP
|Santosh Kumar Gangwar
|Pilibhit
|BJP
|Maneka Sanjay Gandhi
|West Bengal: 5 (out of 42)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Balurghat
|AITC
|Arpita Ghosh
|Maldaha Uttar
|INC
|Mausam Noor
|Maldaha Dakshin
|INC
|Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury
|Jangipur
|TMC
|Abhijit Mukherjee
|Murshidabad
|CPM
|Badaruddoza Khan
|Union Territories: 2
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|BJP
|Natubhai Gomanbhai Patel
|Daman & Diu
|BJP
|Lalubhai Babubhai Patel
