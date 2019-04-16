Phase 2: All you want to know about the 97 seats

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 18, 97 seats, spread across 13 states and one Union Territory, will go to the polls.
Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com tells us more.
The first phase of the seven phases of India's general election ended on Thursday, April 11.
Bihar saw the lowest turnout with 50% while West Bengal topped with 81% polling in the first phase.
During the second phase on April 18, 97 seats, spread across 13 states and one Union Territory, will go to the polls.
Check out the seats going to the polls in the second phase, the winning party in 2014 and the winning candidate.
North East
Assam, Manipur and Tripura will see 7 seats electing its next MP in the second phase.
|North East: 7 (out of 25)
|State/Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Assam/Karimganj
|AUDF
|Radheshyam Biswas
|Assam/Silchar
|INC
|Sushmita Dev
|Assam/Autonomous District
|INC
|Biren Singh Engti
|Assam/Mangaldoi
|BJP
|Ramen Deka
|Assam/Nawgong
|BJP
|Rajen Gohain
|Manipur/Inner Manipur
|INC
|Dr. Thokchom Meinya
|Tripura/Tripura East
|CPM
|Jitendra Choudhury
Bihar will see 5 out of its 40 seats go to the polls in the second phase.
In 2014, Bihar saw a mixed bag in these seats with the Laloo Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal winning 2 seats.
The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United won a single seat and one seat each went to the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and Congress candidates.
|Bihar: 5 (out of 40)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Kishanganj
|INC
|Mohammad Asrarul Haque
|Katihar
|NCP
|Tariq Anwar
|Purnia
|JD-U
|Santosh Kumar
|Bhagalpur
|RJD
|Shailesh Kumar Urph Bulo Mandal
|Banka
|RJD
|Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav
|Chhattisgarh: 3 (out of 11)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Rajnandgaon
|BJP
|Abhishek Singh
|Mahasamund
|BJP
|Chandu Lal Sahu
|Kanker
|BJP
|Vikram Dev Usendi
|Jammu and Kashmir: 2 (out of 6)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Srinagar
|PDP
|Tariq Hameed Karra
|Udhampur
|BJP
|Dr. Jitendra Singh
Karnataka
There is a lot at stake for the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular combine which came to power after the 2018 Karnataka assembly election.
14 of Karnataka's 28 seats will go to the polls in the second phase.
JD-S candidates will contest the Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumkur, Mandya and Bangalore North constituencies.
Congress candidates will take on the BJP in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central, Chikkballapur and Kolar constituencies.
|Karnataka: 14 (out of 28)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Udupi Chikmagalur
|BJP
|Shobha Karandlaje
|Hassan
|JD(S)
|H D Deve Gowda
|Dakshina Kannada
|BJP
|Nalin Kumar Kateel
|Chitradurga
|INC
|B N Chandrappa
|Tumkur
|INC
|Muddahanumegowda S P
|Mandya
|JD(S)
|C S Puttaraju
|Mysore
|BJP
|Prathap Simha
|Chamarajanagar
|INC
|R Dhruvanarayana
|Bangalore Rural
|INC
|D K Suresh
|Bangalore North
|BJP
|D V Sadananda Gowda
|Bangalore Central
|BJP
|P C Mohan
|Bangalore South
|BJP
|Ananth Kumar
|Chikkballapur
|INC
|M Veerappa Moily
|Kolar
|INC
|K H Muniyappa
Of the 10 seats going to the polls in Maharashtra on April 18, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 8 seats in 2014.
The Congress won 2 seats in 2014, the only seats the party won in that election in a state which it ruled from 1960 to 1995.
|Maharashtra: 10 (out of 48)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Buldhana
|SHS
|Ganpatrao Prataprao Jadhav
|Akola
|BJP
|Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
|Amravati
|Shiv Sena
|Anandrao Vithoba Adsul
|Hingoli
|INC
|Rajeev Shankarrao Satav
|Nanded
|INC
|Ashok Shankarrao Chavan
|Parbhani
|Shiv Sena
|Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav
|Beed
|BJP
|Pritam Munde
|Osmanabad
|Shiv Sena
|Ravindra Vishwanath Gaikwad
|Latur
|BJP
|Dr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad
|Solapur
|BJP
|Sharad Bansode
Of the 5 seats going to the polls in Odisha, 4 seats were won by the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal in 2014. Sundargarh was won by the BJP's Juel Oram.
|Odisha: 5 (out of 21)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Bargarh
|BJD
|Prabhas Kumar Singh
|Sundargarh
|BJP
|Juel Oram
|Bolangir
|BJD
|Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo
|Kandhamal
|BJD
|Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh
|Aska
|BJD
|Ladu Kishore Swain
Tamil Nadu (39)
In 2014, the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK saw a major victory by winning 37 of the 39 seats in the Lok Sabha election.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and Pattali Makkal Katchi have an alliance with the AIADMK and will contest 5 seats and 7 seats respectively.
DMK President M K Stalin cobbled up an alliance with the Congress and the Left parties to take on the AIADMK-BJP combine. The Congress has been allotted 9 seats in the state.
Uttar Pradesh
In the second phase, 8 seats will go to polls from Uttar Pradesh.
In 2014, all 8 seats going to the polls were won by BJP candidates.
The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party have stitched an alliance to take on the BJP in the state.
Under the seat sharing formula, BSP candidates will contest Amroha, Naina, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri.
Samajwadi Party candidates will contest Hathras while the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate will contest Mathura where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Hema Malini.
Three seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on Thursday.
|West Bengal: 3 (out of 42)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Jalpaiguri
|Trinamool
|Bijoy Chandra Barman
|Darjeeling
|BJP
|Yashwant Singh
|Raiganj
|CPM
|Mohammed Salim
|Puducherry: 1
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Puducherry
|AINRC
|R. Radhakrishnan
