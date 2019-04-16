rediff.com

Phase 2: All you want to know about the 97 seats

April 16, 2019 10:56 IST

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 18, 97 seats, spread across 13 states and one Union Territory, will go to the polls.
Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com tells us more.

IMAGE: A CRPF personnel carries an elderly woman to a polling station in Gaya which elected its MP in the first phase on April 11, 2019. Photograph: PTI Photo

The first phase of the seven phases of India's general election ended on Thursday, April 11.

Bihar saw the lowest turnout with 50% while West Bengal topped with 81% polling in the first phase.

During the second phase on April 18, 97 seats, spread across 13 states and one Union Territory, will go to the polls.

 

Check out the seats going to the polls in the second phase, the winning party in 2014 and the winning candidate.

North East

Assam, Manipur and Tripura will see 7 seats electing its next MP in the second phase.

North East: 7 (out of 25)
State/Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Assam/Karimganj AUDF Radheshyam Biswas
Assam/Silchar INC Sushmita Dev
Assam/Autonomous District INC Biren Singh Engti
Assam/Mangaldoi BJP Ramen Deka
Assam/Nawgong BJP Rajen Gohain
Manipur/Inner Manipur INC Dr. Thokchom Meinya
Tripura/Tripura East CPM Jitendra Choudhury

Bihar will see 5 out of its 40 seats go to the polls in the second phase.

In 2014, Bihar saw a mixed bag in these seats with the Laloo Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal winning 2 seats.

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United won a single seat and one seat each went to the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and Congress candidates.

Bihar: 5 (out of 40)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Kishanganj INC Mohammad Asrarul Haque
Katihar NCP Tariq Anwar
Purnia JD-U Santosh Kumar
Bhagalpur RJD Shailesh Kumar Urph Bulo Mandal
Banka RJD Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav
Chhattisgarh: 3 (out of 11)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Rajnandgaon BJP Abhishek Singh
Mahasamund BJP Chandu Lal Sahu
Kanker BJP Vikram Dev Usendi
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 (out of 6)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Srinagar PDP Tariq Hameed Karra
Udhampur BJP Dr. Jitendra Singh

Karnataka

There is a lot at stake for the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular combine which came to power after the 2018 Karnataka assembly election.

14 of Karnataka's 28 seats will go to the polls in the second phase.

JD-S candidates will contest the Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumkur, Mandya and Bangalore North constituencies.

Congress candidates will take on the BJP in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central, Chikkballapur and Kolar constituencies.

Karnataka: 14 (out of 28)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Udupi Chikmagalur BJP Shobha Karandlaje
Hassan JD(S) H D Deve Gowda
Dakshina Kannada BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel
Chitradurga INC B N Chandrappa
Tumkur INC Muddahanumegowda S P
Mandya JD(S) C S Puttaraju
Mysore BJP Prathap Simha
Chamarajanagar INC R Dhruvanarayana
Bangalore Rural INC D K Suresh
Bangalore North BJP D V Sadananda Gowda
Bangalore Central BJP P C Mohan
Bangalore South BJP Ananth Kumar
Chikkballapur INC M Veerappa Moily
Kolar INC K H Muniyappa

Of the 10 seats going to the polls in Maharashtra on April 18, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 8 seats in 2014.

The Congress won 2 seats in 2014, the only seats the party won in that election in a state which it ruled from 1960 to 1995.

Maharashtra: 10 (out of 48)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Buldhana SHS Ganpatrao Prataprao Jadhav
Akola BJP Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Amravati Shiv Sena Anandrao Vithoba Adsul
Hingoli INC Rajeev Shankarrao Satav
Nanded INC Ashok Shankarrao Chavan
Parbhani Shiv Sena Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav
Beed BJP Pritam Munde
Osmanabad Shiv Sena Ravindra Vishwanath Gaikwad
Latur BJP Dr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad
Solapur BJP Sharad Bansode

Of the 5 seats going to the polls in Odisha, 4 seats were won by the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal in 2014. Sundargarh was won by the BJP's Juel Oram.

Odisha: 5 (out of 21)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Bargarh BJD Prabhas Kumar Singh
Sundargarh BJP Juel Oram
Bolangir BJD Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo
Kandhamal BJD Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh
Aska BJD Ladu Kishore Swain

Tamil Nadu (39)

In 2014, the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK saw a major victory by winning 37 of the 39 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Pattali Makkal Katchi have an alliance with the AIADMK and will contest 5 seats and 7 seats respectively.

DMK President M K Stalin cobbled up an alliance with the Congress and the Left parties to take on the AIADMK-BJP combine. The Congress has been allotted 9 seats in the state.

 

Uttar Pradesh

In the second phase, 8 seats will go to polls from Uttar Pradesh.

In 2014, all 8 seats going to the polls were won by BJP candidates.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party have stitched an alliance to take on the BJP in the state.

Under the seat sharing formula, BSP candidates will contest Amroha, Naina, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri.

Samajwadi Party candidates will contest Hathras while the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate will contest Mathura where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Hema Malini.

 

Three seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on Thursday.

West Bengal: 3 (out of 42)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Jalpaiguri Trinamool Bijoy Chandra Barman
Darjeeling BJP Yashwant Singh
Raiganj CPM Mohammed Salim
Puducherry: 1
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Puducherry AINRC R. Radhakrishnan
Aslam Hunani / Rediff.com
 

