Phase 2: All you want to know about the 97 seats

April 16, 2019 10:56 IST

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 18, 97 seats, spread across 13 states and one Union Territory, will go to the polls.

Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com tells us more.

IMAGE: A CRPF personnel carries an elderly woman to a polling station in Gaya which elected its MP in the first phase on April 11, 2019. Photograph: PTI Photo

The first phase of the seven phases of India's general election ended on Thursday, April 11.

Bihar saw the lowest turnout with 50% while West Bengal topped with 81% polling in the first phase.

During the second phase on April 18, 97 seats, spread across 13 states and one Union Territory, will go to the polls.

Check out the seats going to the polls in the second phase, the winning party in 2014 and the winning candidate.

North East

Assam, Manipur and Tripura will see 7 seats electing its next MP in the second phase.

North East: 7 (out of 25) State/Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Assam/Karimganj AUDF Radheshyam Biswas Assam/Silchar INC Sushmita Dev Assam/Autonomous District INC Biren Singh Engti Assam/Mangaldoi BJP Ramen Deka Assam/Nawgong BJP Rajen Gohain Manipur/Inner Manipur INC Dr. Thokchom Meinya Tripura/Tripura East CPM Jitendra Choudhury

Bihar will see 5 out of its 40 seats go to the polls in the second phase.

In 2014, Bihar saw a mixed bag in these seats with the Laloo Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal winning 2 seats.

The Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United won a single seat and one seat each went to the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and Congress candidates.

Bihar: 5 (out of 40) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Kishanganj INC Mohammad Asrarul Haque Katihar NCP Tariq Anwar Purnia JD-U Santosh Kumar Bhagalpur RJD Shailesh Kumar Urph Bulo Mandal Banka RJD Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav

Chhattisgarh: 3 (out of 11) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Rajnandgaon BJP Abhishek Singh Mahasamund BJP Chandu Lal Sahu Kanker BJP Vikram Dev Usendi

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 (out of 6) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Srinagar PDP Tariq Hameed Karra Udhampur BJP Dr. Jitendra Singh

Karnataka

There is a lot at stake for the Congress-Janata Dal-Secular combine which came to power after the 2018 Karnataka assembly election.

14 of Karnataka's 28 seats will go to the polls in the second phase.

JD-S candidates will contest the Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumkur, Mandya and Bangalore North constituencies.

Congress candidates will take on the BJP in Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Bangalore Central, Chikkballapur and Kolar constituencies.

Karnataka: 14 (out of 28) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Udupi Chikmagalur BJP Shobha Karandlaje Hassan JD(S) H D Deve Gowda Dakshina Kannada BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel Chitradurga INC B N Chandrappa Tumkur INC Muddahanumegowda S P Mandya JD(S) C S Puttaraju Mysore BJP Prathap Simha Chamarajanagar INC R Dhruvanarayana Bangalore Rural INC D K Suresh Bangalore North BJP D V Sadananda Gowda Bangalore Central BJP P C Mohan Bangalore South BJP Ananth Kumar Chikkballapur INC M Veerappa Moily Kolar INC K H Muniyappa

Of the 10 seats going to the polls in Maharashtra on April 18, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won 8 seats in 2014.

The Congress won 2 seats in 2014, the only seats the party won in that election in a state which it ruled from 1960 to 1995.

Maharashtra: 10 (out of 48) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Buldhana SHS Ganpatrao Prataprao Jadhav Akola BJP Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre Amravati Shiv Sena Anandrao Vithoba Adsul Hingoli INC Rajeev Shankarrao Satav Nanded INC Ashok Shankarrao Chavan Parbhani Shiv Sena Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav Beed BJP Pritam Munde Osmanabad Shiv Sena Ravindra Vishwanath Gaikwad Latur BJP Dr. Sunil Baliram Gaikwad Solapur BJP Sharad Bansode

Of the 5 seats going to the polls in Odisha, 4 seats were won by the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal in 2014. Sundargarh was won by the BJP's Juel Oram.

Odisha: 5 (out of 21) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Bargarh BJD Prabhas Kumar Singh Sundargarh BJP Juel Oram Bolangir BJD Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo Kandhamal BJD Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh Aska BJD Ladu Kishore Swain

Tamil Nadu (39)

In 2014, the J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK saw a major victory by winning 37 of the 39 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Pattali Makkal Katchi have an alliance with the AIADMK and will contest 5 seats and 7 seats respectively.

DMK President M K Stalin cobbled up an alliance with the Congress and the Left parties to take on the AIADMK-BJP combine. The Congress has been allotted 9 seats in the state.

Uttar Pradesh

In the second phase, 8 seats will go to polls from Uttar Pradesh.

In 2014, all 8 seats going to the polls were won by BJP candidates.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party have stitched an alliance to take on the BJP in the state.

Under the seat sharing formula, BSP candidates will contest Amroha, Naina, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri.

Samajwadi Party candidates will contest Hathras while the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate will contest Mathura where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Hema Malini.

Three seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on Thursday.

West Bengal: 3 (out of 42) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Jalpaiguri Trinamool Bijoy Chandra Barman Darjeeling BJP Yashwant Singh Raiganj CPM Mohammed Salim