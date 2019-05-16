Check out the 59 seats going to polls in Phase 7

Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com gives the lowdown on the 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union territory going to polls in the last and final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on May 19, 2019.
The final phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election will be held on on May 19.
A total of 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union territory, Chandigarh, will go to polls on Sunday.
The fate of the candidates in 482 constituencies has already been sealed in the earlier six phases.
The first phase of the 2019 general elections, which was held on April 11, saw a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent.
The second phase polling held on April 18 saw 67.84 per cent voter turnout.
The third phase on April 23 saw a voter turnout of 65.61 per cent, whereas the fourth phase polling held on April 28 recorded a voter turnout of 64 per cent.
The fifth phase on May 6 saw over 62 per cent voters exercising their franchise.
The polling for the sixth and the penultimate phase held on May 12 recorded a voter turn out of 63 per cent.
Of the 59 seats going to polls in the last phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies had managed to win 40 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the states of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.
Of the remaining 19, all the nine seats going to polls in West Bengal were won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, in its first appearance in the Lok Sabha elections, put up a stellar performance winning four seats from Punjab.
The Congress on the other hand had managed to win only three seats -- from Punjab.
Of the remaining three seats, two seats were won by Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from Jharkhand and one seat was won by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal(U) from Bihar.
Check out the seats going to polls in the seventh phase, the winning party in 2014 and the winning candidate.
|Bihar: 8 (out of 40)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Nalanda
|JD(U)
|Kaushlendra Kumar
|Patna Sahib
|BJP
|Shatrughana Sinha
|Pataliputra
|BJP
|Ram Kripal Yadav
|Arrah
|BJP
|Raj Kumar Singh
|Buxar
|LJP
|Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|Sasaram
|BJP
|Chhedi Paswan
|Karakat
|RLSP
|Upendra Kushwaha
|Jahanabad
|RLSP
|Dr Arun Kumar
|Himachal Pradesh: 4 (out of 4)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Kangra
|BJP
|Shanta Kumar
|Mandi
|BJP
|Ram Swaroop Sharma
|Hamirpur
|BJP
|Anurag Singh Thakur
|Shimla
|BJP
|Virender Kashyap
|Jharkhand: 3 (out of 14)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Rajmahal
|JMM
|Vijay Kumar Hansdak
|Dumka
|JMM
|Shibu Soren
|Godda
|BJP
|Nishikant Dubey
|Madhya Pradesh: 8 (out of 29)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Dewas
|BJP
|Manohar Untwal
|Ujjain
|BJP
|Prof. Chintamani Malviya
|Mandsaur
|BJP
|Sudhir Gupta
|Ratlam
|BJP
|Dileepsingh Bhuria
|Dhar
|BJP
|Savitri Thakur
|Indore
|BJP
|Sumitra Mahajan
|Khargone
|BJP
|Subhash Patel
|Khandwa
|BJP
|Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya)
|Punjab: 13
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Gurdaspur
|BJP
|Vinod Khanna
|Amritsar
|INC
|Captain Amarinder Singh
|Khadoor Sahib
|SAD
|Ranjit Singh Brahmpura
|Jalandhar
|INC
|Santokh Singh Chaudhary
|Hoshiarpur
|BJP
|Vijay Sampla
|Anandpur Sahib
|SAD
|Prem Singh Chandumajra
|Ludhiana
|INC
|Ravneet Singh Bittu
|Fatehgarh Sahib
|AAP
|Harinder Singh Khalsa
|Faridkot
|AAP
|Prof. Sadhu Singh
|Firozpur
|SAD
|Sher Singh Ghubaya
|Bathinda
|SAD
|Harsimrat Kaur Badal
|Sangrur
|AAP
|Bhagwant Mann
|Patiala
|AAP
|Dr Dharam Vira Gandhi
|Uttar Pradesh: 13 (out of 80)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Maharajganj
|BJP
|Pankaj Chowdhary
|Gorakhpur
|BJP
|Yogi Adityanath
|Kushi Nagar
|BJP
|Rajesh Pandey Urf Guddu
|Deoria
|BJP
|Kalraj Mishra
|Bansgaon
|BJP
|Kamlesh Paswan
|Ghosi
|BJP
|Harinarayan Rajbhar
|Salempur
|BJP
|Ravindra Kushawaha
|Ballia
|BJP
|Bharat Singh
|Ghazipur
|BJP
|Manoj Sinha
|Chandauli
|BJP
|Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey
|Varanasi
|BJP
|Narendra Modi
|Mirzapur
|AD
|Anupriya Singh Patel
|Robertsganj
|BJP
|Chhotelal
|West Bengal: 9 (out of 42)
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Diamond Harbour
|TMC
|Abhishek Banerjee
|Jadavpur
|TMC
|Sugata Bose
|Kolkata Dakshin
|TMC
|Subrata Bakshi
|Kolkata Uttar
|TMC
|Sudip Bandyopadhyay
|Dum Dum
|TMC
|Saugata Roy
|Barasat
|TMC
|Dr. Kakali Ghoshdostidar
|Basirhat
|TMC
|Idris Ali
|Jaynagar
|TMC
|Pratima Mondal
|Mathurapur
|TMC
|Choudhury Mohan Jatua
|Chandigarh: 1
|Constituency
|Who won in 2014
|Winning Candidate
|Chandigarh
|BJP
|Kirron Kher
