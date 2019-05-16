Check out the 59 seats going to polls in Phase 7

May 16, 2019 12:12 IST

Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com gives the lowdown on the 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union territory going to polls in the last and final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on May 19, 2019.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The final phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election will be held on on May 19.

A total of 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union territory, Chandigarh, will go to polls on Sunday.

The fate of the candidates in 482 constituencies has already been sealed in the earlier six phases.

The first phase of the 2019 general elections, which was held on April 11, saw a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent.

The second phase polling held on April 18 saw 67.84 per cent voter turnout.

The third phase on April 23 saw a voter turnout of 65.61 per cent, whereas the fourth phase polling held on April 28 recorded a voter turnout of 64 per cent.

The fifth phase on May 6 saw over 62 per cent voters exercising their franchise.

The polling for the sixth and the penultimate phase held on May 12 recorded a voter turn out of 63 per cent.

Of the 59 seats going to polls in the last phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies had managed to win 40 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the states of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Of the remaining 19, all the nine seats going to polls in West Bengal were won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, in its first appearance in the Lok Sabha elections, put up a stellar performance winning four seats from Punjab.

The Congress on the other hand had managed to win only three seats -- from Punjab.

Of the remaining three seats, two seats were won by Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from Jharkhand and one seat was won by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal(U) from Bihar.

Check out the seats going to polls in the seventh phase, the winning party in 2014 and the winning candidate.

Bihar: 8 (out of 40) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Nalanda JD(U) Kaushlendra Kumar Patna Sahib BJP Shatrughana Sinha Pataliputra BJP Ram Kripal Yadav Arrah BJP Raj Kumar Singh Buxar LJP Ashwini Kumar Choubey Sasaram BJP Chhedi Paswan Karakat RLSP Upendra Kushwaha Jahanabad RLSP Dr Arun Kumar

Himachal Pradesh: 4 (out of 4) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Kangra BJP Shanta Kumar Mandi BJP Ram Swaroop Sharma Hamirpur BJP Anurag Singh Thakur Shimla BJP Virender Kashyap

Jharkhand: 3 (out of 14) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Rajmahal JMM Vijay Kumar Hansdak Dumka JMM Shibu Soren Godda BJP Nishikant Dubey

Madhya Pradesh: 8 (out of 29) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Dewas BJP Manohar Untwal Ujjain BJP Prof. Chintamani Malviya Mandsaur BJP Sudhir Gupta Ratlam BJP Dileepsingh Bhuria Dhar BJP Savitri Thakur Indore BJP Sumitra Mahajan Khargone BJP Subhash Patel Khandwa BJP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya)

Punjab: 13 Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Gurdaspur BJP Vinod Khanna Amritsar INC Captain Amarinder Singh Khadoor Sahib SAD Ranjit Singh Brahmpura Jalandhar INC Santokh Singh Chaudhary Hoshiarpur BJP Vijay Sampla Anandpur Sahib SAD Prem Singh Chandumajra Ludhiana INC Ravneet Singh Bittu Fatehgarh Sahib AAP Harinder Singh Khalsa Faridkot AAP Prof. Sadhu Singh Firozpur SAD Sher Singh Ghubaya Bathinda SAD Harsimrat Kaur Badal Sangrur AAP Bhagwant Mann Patiala AAP Dr Dharam Vira Gandhi

Uttar Pradesh: 13 (out of 80) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Maharajganj BJP Pankaj Chowdhary Gorakhpur BJP Yogi Adityanath Kushi Nagar BJP Rajesh Pandey Urf Guddu Deoria BJP Kalraj Mishra Bansgaon BJP Kamlesh Paswan Ghosi BJP Harinarayan Rajbhar Salempur BJP Ravindra Kushawaha Ballia BJP Bharat Singh Ghazipur BJP Manoj Sinha Chandauli BJP Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey Varanasi BJP Narendra Modi Mirzapur AD Anupriya Singh Patel Robertsganj BJP Chhotelal

West Bengal: 9 (out of 42) Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate Diamond Harbour TMC Abhishek Banerjee Jadavpur TMC Sugata Bose Kolkata Dakshin TMC Subrata Bakshi Kolkata Uttar TMC Sudip Bandyopadhyay Dum Dum TMC Saugata Roy Barasat TMC Dr. Kakali Ghoshdostidar Basirhat TMC Idris Ali Jaynagar TMC Pratima Mondal Mathurapur TMC Choudhury Mohan Jatua