Check out the 59 seats going to polls in Phase 7

May 16, 2019 12:12 IST

Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com gives the lowdown on the 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union territory going to polls in the last and final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on May 19, 2019.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The final phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election will be held on on May 19.

A total of 59 seats spread across seven states and one Union territory, Chandigarh, will go to polls on Sunday.

The fate of the candidates in 482 constituencies has already been sealed in the earlier six phases.

 

The first phase of the 2019 general elections, which was held on April 11, saw a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent.

The second phase polling held on April 18 saw 67.84 per cent voter turnout.

The third phase on April 23 saw a voter turnout of 65.61 per cent, whereas the fourth phase polling held on April 28 recorded a voter turnout of 64 per cent.

The fifth phase on May 6 saw over 62 per cent voters exercising their franchise.

The polling for the sixth and the penultimate phase held on May 12 recorded a voter turn out of 63 per cent.

Of the 59 seats going to polls in the last phase, the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies had managed to win 40 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the states of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

Of the remaining 19, all the nine seats going to polls in West Bengal were won by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, in its first appearance in the Lok Sabha elections, put up a stellar performance winning four seats from Punjab.

The Congress on the other hand had managed to win only three seats -- from Punjab.

Of the remaining three seats, two seats were won by Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from Jharkhand and one seat was won by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal(U) from Bihar.

Check out the seats going to polls in the seventh phase, the winning party in 2014 and the winning candidate.

Bihar: 8 (out of 40)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Nalanda JD(U) Kaushlendra Kumar
Patna Sahib BJP Shatrughana Sinha
Pataliputra BJP Ram Kripal Yadav
Arrah BJP Raj Kumar Singh
Buxar LJP Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Sasaram BJP Chhedi Paswan
Karakat RLSP Upendra Kushwaha
Jahanabad RLSP Dr Arun Kumar
Himachal Pradesh: 4 (out of 4)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Kangra BJP Shanta Kumar
Mandi BJP Ram Swaroop Sharma
Hamirpur BJP Anurag Singh Thakur
Shimla BJP Virender Kashyap
Jharkhand: 3 (out of 14)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Rajmahal JMM Vijay Kumar Hansdak
Dumka JMM Shibu Soren
Godda BJP Nishikant Dubey
Madhya Pradesh: 8 (out of 29)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Dewas BJP Manohar Untwal
Ujjain BJP Prof. Chintamani Malviya
Mandsaur BJP Sudhir Gupta
Ratlam BJP Dileepsingh Bhuria
Dhar BJP Savitri Thakur
Indore BJP Sumitra Mahajan
Khargone BJP Subhash Patel
Khandwa BJP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan (Nandu Bhaiya)
Punjab: 13
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Gurdaspur BJP Vinod Khanna
Amritsar INC Captain Amarinder Singh
Khadoor Sahib SAD Ranjit Singh Brahmpura
Jalandhar INC Santokh Singh Chaudhary
Hoshiarpur BJP Vijay Sampla
Anandpur Sahib SAD Prem Singh Chandumajra
Ludhiana INC Ravneet Singh Bittu
Fatehgarh Sahib AAP Harinder Singh Khalsa
Faridkot AAP Prof. Sadhu Singh
Firozpur SAD Sher Singh Ghubaya
Bathinda SAD Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sangrur AAP Bhagwant Mann
Patiala AAP Dr Dharam Vira Gandhi
Uttar Pradesh: 13 (out of 80)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Maharajganj BJP Pankaj Chowdhary
Gorakhpur BJP Yogi Adityanath
Kushi Nagar BJP Rajesh Pandey Urf Guddu
Deoria BJP Kalraj Mishra
Bansgaon BJP Kamlesh Paswan
Ghosi BJP Harinarayan Rajbhar
Salempur BJP Ravindra Kushawaha
Ballia BJP Bharat Singh
Ghazipur BJP Manoj Sinha
Chandauli BJP Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey
Varanasi BJP Narendra Modi
Mirzapur AD Anupriya Singh Patel
Robertsganj BJP Chhotelal
West Bengal: 9 (out of 42)
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Diamond Harbour TMC Abhishek Banerjee
Jadavpur TMC Sugata Bose
Kolkata Dakshin TMC Subrata Bakshi
Kolkata Uttar TMC Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Dum Dum TMC Saugata Roy
Barasat TMC Dr. Kakali Ghoshdostidar
Basirhat TMC Idris Ali
Jaynagar TMC Pratima Mondal
Mathurapur TMC Choudhury Mohan Jatua
Chandigarh: 1
Constituency Who won in 2014 Winning Candidate
Chandigarh BJP Kirron Kher 
ASLAM HUNANI
 

