Voting underway for Phase 3 of LS polls in 14 states

April 23, 2019 09:21 IST

Voting began on Tuesday for 117 Lok Sabha seats, including all constituencies in Gujarat and Kerala, with Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and several Union ministers among prominent candidates in the fray.

About 18.56 crore voters are eligible for voting in the third phase of the elections, for which 2.10 lakh polling booths/stations have been set up.

The Election Commission has made elaborate security arrangements.

IMAGE: People queue up outside polling station number 224 in Dhubri, Assam, to cast their votes. Photograph: ANI

Besides all seats in Gujarat (26) and Kerala (20), voting will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, 14 each in Karnataka and Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, five in West Bengal, two in Goa, and one each in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Tripura.

Voting in Tripura East constituency, which was earlier scheduled for April 18, is also being held, as also in a part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, where election is being held in three phases.

Voting is also being held in some assembly constituencies in Odisha, Gujarat and Goa.

In the first two phases, election was held to 91 and 96 Lok Sabha seats on April 11 and April 18 respectively.

IMAGE: An elderly couple -- 93-year-old Prabhakar Bhide and 88-year-old Sushila Bhide -- cast votes at a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony. Photograph: ANI

This phase will decide the fate of the heads of the BJP and Congress -- Shah, who replaced L K Advani as the party nominee from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, and Gandhi, who is contesting from Wayanad in Kerala besides his traditional Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Among other prominent candidates in this phase are Union ministers Alphons Kannamthanam (Ernakulam-Kerala), Jaswantsinh Bhabhor (Dahod-Gujarat) and Shripad Naik (North Goa), Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mainpuri-Uttar Pradesh), Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and former Governor and BJP nominee Kummanam Rajasekharan (Thiruvananthapuram-Kerala), and All India United Democratic Front chief Badruddin Ajmal (Dhubri-Assam).

The stakes are high for the ruling BJP and its allies as they bagged 66 seats out of these 116 spread across 14 states and Union Territories in 2014 general election, while the Congress and its alliance partners won 27, and the rest went to other opposition parties and Independents.

IMAGE: A voter is helped by a security personnel in polling booth number 155 in Lachit Nagar, Guwahati. Photograph: ANI

Karnataka

Polling is underway in the remaining 14 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, where the contest is between the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine and the BJP.

Polling began at 7 am in 28,022 polling stations that are mostly in the northern belt of the state, covering the entire Hyderabad-Karnataka and Bombay-Karnataka regions, a couple of central districts and coastal Uttara Kannada.

Queues were seen at polling booths as the voting began, with many arriving to vote early in the day to avoid the summer heat.

As many as 2,43,03,279 voters are eligible to choose their representative from among 237 candidates including 227 men and 10 women who are in the fray.

At 57, Belgaum has the maximum candidates, while Raichur (5) has the lowest.

Out of the total 2,43,03,279 voters in the 14 seats, there are 1,22,55,590 men, 1,20,45,667 women and 2,022 others.

A total of 33,626 Control Units, 48,394 Ballot Units and 35,028 VVPATs are being used for the polls.

IMAGE: Voters queued-up at a polling booth in Supaul parliamentary constituency, Bihar. A faulty EVM was replaced at the booth. Photograph: ANI

A total of 2,03,591 polling personnel-- including 1,43,580 poll officials, 34,548 police personnel, 5,407 transport personnel and 20,056 other personnel will be on duty.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has considerable presence in the region and is aiming to improve its tally banking on the 'Modi wave' and the support of dominant Lingayat community, considered as its vote base.

For the Congress-JD(S) alliance, it is a high-stake battle as their performance is likely to have a bearing on the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

The prominent contestants in the second phase include Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge (Gulbarga) Union Ministers Ananth Kumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada) and Ramesh Jigajinagi (Bijapur).

Besides, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra is pitted against another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa of JD-S from Shimogga while Pradesh Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre is seeking election from Bidar.

A key constituency is Gulbarga, where leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, a nine-time MLA and two-term Lok Sabha member who has never tasted electoral defeat.

He is said to be facing a tough battle against BJP's Umesh Jadhav, who recently joined the saffron party quitting as Congress MLA.

Kerala

Voting began for all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies of Kerala on Tuesday in which Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam and two-time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor are key candidates.

IMAGE: Visuals from a polling booth in Kalpetta, in Wayanad, Kerala. Photograph: ANI

Enthusiastic voters queued at several booths even before 7 am when the polling officially began for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Candidates P K Kunhalikutty (Malappuram), M K Premachandran (Kollam), Hibi Eden (Ernakulam) and Innocent (Chalakudy) were among the early voters.

Nine MLAs, 13 sitting MPs and two former party district secretaries, and two actors are contesting the polls in the state

The three major fronts -- ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front, Opposition Congress headed United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance -- have nominated six women candidates.

A total of 227 candidates are in the fray, including 23 women in the 20 constituencies.

Wayanad constituency from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting, besides his pocket borough Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, has the maximum number of candidates-- 20 and the lowest are in Alathur in Palakkad district (6).

There are a total of 2.61 crore voters-- 1,26,81,992 males, 1,34,64,688 females and 173 third gender voters.

The strength of first time voters in Kerala is 2.88 lakh in the age group of 18-19.

The polling will end at 6 pm in the 24,970 polling stations.

IMAGE: Voters outside the polling booth in Kotwali Junior Basic School, in Malda, West Bengal. Photograph: ANI

Anantnag

Voting began on Tuesday on a dull note in Anantnag district of Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in three legs, amidst tight security measures, officials said.

Residents in most parts of the district in restive south Kashmir have stayed indoors so far, an official said.

While polling is underway in Anantnag district, voting in Kulgam district will be held on April 29 while Pulwama and Shopian districts will go to polls on May 6.

The Election Commission has curtailed the polling duration for Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency by two hours following a request from the state police to this effect.

The voting will be held in south Kashmir areas from 7 am to 4 pm.

The Anantnag district has 5,29,256 electors including 2,69,603 males, 2,57,540 females, 2,102 service electors and 11 transgender voters.

The EC has also established 1,842 polling stations to facilitate smooth polling, the official said.

The Anantnag constituency has 13,97,272 registered voters including 7,20,337 males, 672879 females and 35 transgender voters.

There are 18 candidates in the fray for Anantnag constituency including PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti.

The Congress has fielded its state president Ghulam Ahmad Mir while former high court judge Hasnain Masoodi is contesting on the National Conference ticket.

The other prominent candidate in the fray is former MLC Sofi Yousuf of the BJP.