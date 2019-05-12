Phase 6: Over 51% turnout in 7 states till 5 pm

Last updated on: May 12, 2019 18:15 IST

Polling was underway on Sunday for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls with Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia among several prominent faces in the fray.

Over 51 per cent of the voters cast their ballot till 5 pm in the sixth phase with West Bengal topping the chart.

Elections were being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

According to the Election Commission of India, West Bengal witnessed 70.53 per cent voting, while Jharkhand recorded second-highest voter turnout at 58.32 per cent till 5 pm.

Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 979 candidates. The Election Commission has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of the polls.

The elections in this phase are seen as a big test for the Bharatiya Janata Party which had won 45 of these seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the Lok Janshakti Party one seat each among others.

Prominent candidates in the fray in Delhi include veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh, Union minister Harsh Vardhan, Atishi from Aam Aadmi Party and her BJP rival cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

The overall turnout in Delhi was 45.36 per cent till 5 pm.

Of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, voting percentage was highest at North West Delhi (47.83 per cent), North East Delhi (47.36 per cent), followed by East Delhi (46.7 per cent), Chandni Chowk (45.64 per cent), West Delhi (44.33 per cent), New Delhi (43.52 per cent), and South Delhi (43.25 per cent).

The Bhopal seat in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing an interesting contest between senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh and BJP nominee Pragya Singh Thakur.

Around 53.83 per cent of 1.44 crore voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm in eight Lok Sabha seats of MP, an official said.

Till 3 pm, Rajgarh seat recorded the highest 59 per cent polling, followed by Guna, 57.4 per cent, Vidisha, 54.72 per cent, Bhopal, 51.06 per cent, Sagar, 50.28 per cent, Gwalior, 46.66 per cent, Bhind, 44.12 per cent and Morena, 40.56 per cent, he said.

Guna will seal the fate of Congress general secretary Scindia. Union minister and BJP nominee Narendra Singh Tomar is in the fray from Morena.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is up against the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal coalition and the Congress.

Over 43.26 per cent polling was reported till 5 pm in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of UP.

The BJP had won 13 of the 14 constituencies in 2014, the only exception being Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

However, the BJP had to face defeat in the bypolls in Phulpur and Gorakhpur constituencies last year. While, the anti-BJP alliance would like to retain its grip over both the seats, the saffron party is looking to wrest them from the opposition.

Their importance can be gauged from the fact that Gorakhpur was represented by Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2017, before he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, Phulpur was won for the first time by the BJP in 2014, when Keshav Prasad Maurya emerged victorious from the seat once represented by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. Maurya vacated the seat after he became the deputy chief minister of the state in 2017.

In Azamgarh this time, Akhilesh is trying to retain his father's seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' of the BJP.

Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest as the BJP has fielded Union minister Maneka Gandhi for the seat won by her son Varun in 2014.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP, the Congress and the Left Front constituents -- the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Communist Party of India and the All India Forward Bloc -- are the main contenders in West Bengal.

In this phase, polling is being held in Jangal Mahal -- the forested region of Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts, which used to be a Maoist hotbed, during the erstwhile Left Front government.

Several incidents of violence were reported from West Bengal.

A voter turnout of 54 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana on Sunday, with Kurukshetra and Hisar constituencies witnessing brisk polling.

Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are among the 223 candidates in fray in Haryana.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a sitting MLA of Congress from Rohtak district, is once again trying his luck to enter the lower House, this time from Sonipat.

Earlier, Hooda had remained a four-time MP from Rohak parliamentary constituency.

Hooda's son Deepender is seeking re-election for fourth term from Rohtak as Congress nominee.

Among other candidates, Union minister Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh (BJP) and former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi (Congress), both political greenhorns, are contesting from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, where they face sitting MP and leader of newly floated Jannayak Janata Party Dushyant Chautala, grandson of former chief minister, O P Chautala.

Former Union minister Kumari Selja and state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar are fighting from Ambala and Sirsa, respectively, for the party.

Around 44.4 per cent of 1.38 crore voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm in eight Lok Sabha seats of Bihar, officials said.

Four sitting MPs, including Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, are among the 127 candidates contesting in Bihar.

The final phase of polls will be held for 59 seats on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

With ANI inputs

