LS polls begin, 91 seats vote in 1st phase

April 11, 2019 09:06 IST

Polling began on Thursday morning in 91 constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: A woman shows her ink-stained finger after voting at a polling centre during the first phase of general election in Alipurduar district in West Bengal. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Voting is also underway in 175 assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 32 in Sikkim and 28 seats in Odisha.

-- INDIA VOTES

Polling in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep is being held.

Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls.

It is reported that in many places in Andhra Pradesh electronic voting machines had glitches resulting in some delay in polling, an official said.

IMAGE: Voters line up to cast their votes outside a polling station in Alipurduar district in West Bengal. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members exercised their franchise at a polling station in Undavalli village in the state capital region Amaravati.

His son Nara Lokesh is the Telugu Desam Party candidate from Mangalagiri assembly segment that covers Undavalli.

IMAGE: Voters at a polling station during the first phase of general election in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Devjyot Ghoshal/Reuters

YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy cast his vote in his native Pulivendula in Kadapa district, from where he is seeking re-election.

Voting for the 543 Lok Sabha seats is be held in seven phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting will be done on May 23.