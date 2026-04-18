Man Held With Cannabis Worth Rs 4.56 Crore In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh police seized a massive haul of cannabis worth Rs 4.56 crore and arrested a man involved in transporting the illegal substance from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh.

Key Points Chhattisgarh police seized 912.76 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 4.56 crore in Mahasamund district.

A man named Abdul Naeem, a resident of Jharkhand, was arrested in connection with the drug seizure.

The cannabis was being transported from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh via National Highway 53.

The cannabis was concealed within a truck, packed in 29 gunny bags and hidden among crates of bananas.

In the last three months, over 5,629 kg of cannabis has been seized in the district, leading to numerous arrests.

Police on Saturday seized 912.76 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 4.56 crore in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, and arrested a man.

The contraband was being transported from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh, said an official.

Accused Identified In Chhattisgarh Cannabis Seizure

The accused was identified as Abdul Naeem (42), a resident of Jharkhand.

The action followed a tip-off that contraband was being transported via National Highway 53, the police official said.

Details Of The Cannabis Seizure Operation

Police intercepted a truck at Palsapali check post in Basna police station limits and found cannabis packed in 29 gunny bags, hidden among crates of bananas.

Recent Drug Seizures In Chhattisgarh

In the last three months, 5,629 kg of cannabis has been seized in 72 cases and 187 persons including 135 from other states have been apprehended in the district, the official said.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Abdul Naeem could face significant jail time and a hefty fine if convicted. Police will investigate the source of the cannabis in Odisha and its intended recipients in Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh has become a transit point for drug trafficking due to its location between major production and consumption states.