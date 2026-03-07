BJP Kisan Morcha Leader Arrested for Alleged Opium Cultivation

A BJP Kisan Morcha leader has been arrested in Chhattisgarh for allegedly cultivating opium worth millions, sparking a political scandal and raising questions about illegal drug operations in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A BJP Kisan Morcha leader, Vinayak Tamrakar, was arrested for allegedly cultivating opium in Chhattisgarh.

The illegal opium cultivation, estimated to be worth Rs 8 crore, was found hidden within a maize field.

Police investigations are underway to determine the extent of the illegal opium cultivation operation and involvement of others.

The BJP has suspended Vinayak Tamrakar from his position following the arrest and allegations.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel alleges the accused was cultivating opium on a large scale and has close ties with senior officials.

A BJP Kisan Morcha leader and two others were arrested on Saturday for allegedly cultivating opium worth Rs 8 crore in a maize field in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a police official said.

Durg Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal identified the accused as Vinayak Tamrakar, the state coordinator of the Rice Mill Processing Project of the BJP Kisan Morcha here, as well as Vikas Bishnoi (27) and Manish Thakur (45).

The illegal cultivation was detected on farmland located between Samoda, Jhenjhari and Sirsa villages under the jurisdiction of Pulgaon police station and the Jeora-Sirsa police outpost, he said.

An inspection this morning revealed opium plants interspersed with maize crops, apparently grown to conceal the illegal plantation spread over 5.62 acres in the middle of a 7-acre plot, police said.

Officials added the land is owned by Madhumati Tamrakar and Pritibala Tamrakar, while the agricultural work is managed by Vinayak Tamrakar.

Durg Additional Tehsildar Kshama Yadav stated that an investigation is underway to ascertain how the opium crop was cultivated on the farm.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manishanker Chandra said a case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

A preliminary investigation has shown that individuals from outside the state were brought in for opium cultivation, police said.

Political Fallout

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh BJP president Kiran Singh Deo said Vinayak Tamrakar had been suspended with immediate effect for tarnishing the party's image.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that Vinayak Tamrakar was cultivating opium on nearly 10 acres of land in Samoda village.

The former chief minister alleged Tamrakar is an influential person who interacts with senior officials and ministers.

Tamrakar had earlier denied the allegations and claimed the case was politically motivated.