HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » ₹1.68 Crore Worth of Illicit Liquor Seized, One Arrested

₹1.68 Crore Worth of Illicit Liquor Seized, One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 03, 2026 17:41 IST

x

In a major crackdown, Chandauli police intercepted a truck transporting illicit liquor worth ₹1.68 crore from Punjab to Bihar, arresting the driver and seizing the illegal consignment.

Photograph: Reuters

Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Chandauli police seized illicit liquor worth ₹1.68 crore being transported from Punjab to Bihar.
  • The illegal liquor was concealed in a truck beneath sacks of potatoes and rice husk.
  • The truck driver, identified as Mallaram from Rajasthan, was arrested.
  • The seized liquor cartons were labelled 'For sale in Punjab only', indicating illegal transportation.

Police here have seized 1,028 cartons containing around 10,000 litres of illicit liquor being transported from Punjab to Bihar in a truck, and arrested the driver, an official said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langhe said the seized illegal liquor is valued at Rs 1.68 crore.

 

He said a joint team of Alinagar police station and the Special Operations Group (SOG) was conducting vehicle checks near Singhitali bridge on National Highway-19 in view of Holi when they stopped a Rajasthan-registered truck.

"The driver attempted to flee with the vehicle, but the police team surrounded and intercepted it," Langhe said.

Illicit Liquor Concealed

During a search, police found cartons of liquor concealed beneath 30 sacks of potatoes and 50 sacks of rice husk loaded in the truck.

The official said the cartons were labelled "For sale in Punjab only".

Arrest and Investigation

The accused has been identified as Mallaram (30), a resident of Barmer district in Rajasthan. Police recovered Rs 1,200 in cash and two mobile phones from his possession.

The truck has been seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

GRP Seizes Rs 1.75 Crore from Train Passengers in Chandauli
GRP Seizes Rs 1.75 Crore from Train Passengers in Chandauli
Bihar Police Seize ₹1.23 Crore Worth of Ganja, Arrest Two
Bihar Police Seize ₹1.23 Crore Worth of Ganja, Arrest Two
HP Police Seizes Drugs, Liquor in Anti-Chitta Operation
HP Police Seizes Drugs, Liquor in Anti-Chitta Operation
Delhi Excise Constable, Driver Kidnapped and Assaulted
Delhi Excise Constable, Driver Kidnapped and Assaulted
Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport
Rs 24 Crore Worth of Ganja Seized at Delhi Airport

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO