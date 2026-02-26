₹225 Crore Hashish Oil Seized in Koraput Forest

In a major drug bust, Odisha police seized hashish oil worth ₹225 crore from a forest in Koraput, highlighting the evolving tactics of drug traffickers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha police seized hashish oil worth approximately ₹225 crore from a manufacturing unit in Koraput district.

Over 1,800 litres of hashish oil, extracted from ganja, were recovered during the raid in Jholaput forest.

Traffickers are increasingly converting ganja into hashish oil due to its higher profitability and ease of transportation.

In a separate operation, 1,143 kg of ganja, valued at around ₹5 crore, was seized, and four individuals were arrested.

The intensified enforcement against ganja is pushing traffickers to adopt new methods, such as producing hashish oil.

Police in Odisha's Koraput district seized hashish oil worth around ₹225 crore from a forest on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by SP Rohit Verma busted a manufacturing unit inside the Jholaput forest near the state's border with Andhra Pradesh.

"During the bust, over 1,800 litres of hashish oil, extracted from ganja, were recovered. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around ₹225 crore," said DIG (South-Western Range) Kanwar Vishal Singh.

"Equipment and materials used in the manufacturing were also confiscated. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot, and efforts are underway to arrest them," he added.

Shift in Smuggling Tactics

The DIG said intensified enforcement against ganja has led traffickers to change their modus operandi.

"Since ganja is bulky and easier to detect during transportation, traffickers are increasingly converting it into hashish oil, which can be transported in smaller quantities and yields significantly higher profits," he said.

A litre of hashish oil fetches nearly 25 times the price of a kg of ganja, making it far more lucrative for smugglers, officials said.

Ganja Seizure and Arrests

In a separate operation, 1,143 kg of ganja, worth around ₹5 crore, was seized from two vehicles in the Nandapur police station area, police said.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around ₹5 crore, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that two of the arrested persons are from the Semiliguda area of the district, while the other two hail from Haryana, police said.