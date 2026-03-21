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Truckload of Poppy Husk Worth Millions Seized in Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 16:22 IST

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Madhya Pradesh police intercepted a truck carrying a massive shipment of poppy husk worth millions, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Madhya Pradesh police seized 613.6 kg of poppy husk worth Rs 1.22 crore from a truck in Agar Malwa.
  • The truck was en route to Punjab with the poppy husk concealed among sacks of soybean.
  • The truck driver, Vikar Singh Bhullar from Punjab, was arrested for transporting the illegal substance without a license.
  • Police intercepted the truck based on a tip-off and discovered the narcotics hidden in black sacks.
  • An investigation is underway under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday seized 613.6 kg of poppy husk, valued at Rs 1.22 crore, from a truck and arrested a man.

The container truck was on its way to Punjab, an official said.

 

Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Kumar Boyat said the Kotwali police received information about a truck carrying poppy husk concealed among sacks of soybean.

It was intercepted at Ganesh Ghati on Agar-Sarangpur Road. Upon search, police found the narcotic substance hidden in 31 black sacks among 325 sacks loaded in the truck.

Driver Vikar Singh Bhullar (around 35 years), a resident of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, did not have the license needed for transporting the substance, the official said.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Kotwali police station in Agar and further investigation is underway, ASP Boyat added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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