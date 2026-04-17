Can Asim Munir seal a US-Iran deal after Sharif's failed effort?

Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir is in Tehran to mediate between the US and Iran, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict and facilitate nuclear negotiations following a recent ceasefire.

IMAGE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (right) welcomes Pakistan army chief Asim Munir (left) at an airport in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

Key Points The visit follows a two-week ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US, with Pakistan aiming to bridge differences on nuclear issues.

Munir met with top Iranian leaders, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the commander of the Revolutionary Guards.

Pakistan is reportedly working to facilitate a draft agreement on nuclear issues for finalisation in future talks.

Reports suggest Iran may consider third-party monitoring of its nuclear program as part of the negotiations.

Pakistan's chief of defence forces Field Marshal Asim Munir on Thursday held talks with top Iranian leadership in Tehran as part of Islamabad's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

Munir, who is heading a high-level political-security delegation to Iran, landed in Tehran on Wednesday, becoming the first foreign military leader to visit the country since a two-week ceasefire was agreed between Iran and the US last week.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met Chief of the army staff of the Pakistan Army Field Marshal Munir in Tehran on Thursday, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also part of the Pakistani delegation.

Ghalibaf had led the Iranian delegation to Pakistan for talks with the US over the weekend.

Munir also visited the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards, where he met with its commander, according to IRNA.

During the meeting, he discussed with the commander of the IRGC the steps taken under the framework for ending the war and their recent talks in Tehran. The two sides discussed the situation in the region and the prospects for peace and stability, Iranian official media reported.

Munir stressed that ongoing efforts to end the war should continue.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received the Pakistani delegation.

In a post on X, Araghchi said he was delighted to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran.

"Expressed gratitude for Pakistan's gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasising that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains strong - and shared," said Araghchi.

The delegation later held a meeting with Araghchi and other Iranian officials.

Iran's state-run Press TV on Wednesday said the purpose of the visit is to deliver a US message to the Iranian leadership and to plan the next round of negotiations.

According to informed sources, Pakistan was working to bridge differences between Iran and the US on the nuclear issues so that a draft could be agreed upon for finalisation at the second round of talks.

There are also reports that Iran may agree to a third-party monitoring of its nuclear programme, possibly by four nations along with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Sources said that Munir may undertake a visit to the US and meet with President Donald Trump to convince him of a final deal.

Earlier, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that the exchange of messages continued with the US through Pakistan after Islamabad talks over the weekend ended without a breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad "over the next two days".

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan over the weekend aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks failed to reach a deal, citing Tehran not forgoing its nuclear programme as one of the key sticking points.

Iran, however, said that the Islamabad talks failed due to "excessive demands" made by the American side.

Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation in marathon peace talks, said that his team raised "forward-looking initiatives, but the opposite side ultimately failed to win the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations."

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, paralysing global energy markets and disrupting trade.

The ceasefire between the US and Iran would expire on April 22.