Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Discuss Regional Security Amidst Iran Tensions

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Discuss Regional Security Amidst Iran Tensions

By Sajjad Hussain
3 Minutes Read
March 07, 2026 13:23 IST

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's defence chief visited Saudi Arabia to discuss regional security and the mutual defence pact between the two nations, focusing on de-escalation strategies.

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces met with Saudi Arabia's Defence Minister to discuss regional security amidst rising tensions.
  • The meeting addressed the mutual defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in light of recent attacks on Saudi Arabia.
  • Discussions focused on ways to de-escalate tensions and ensure regional stability, urging Iran to exercise restraint.
  • Pakistan has been actively engaging with both Saudi Arabia and Iran to promote dialogue and prevent further escalation.

Amidst escalating tensions in West Asia, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir travelled to Saudi Arabia and met Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman to discuss the security situation.

Saudi Arabia has come under attacks by Iran, putting in cross hairs the mutual defence pact signed between Islamabad and Riyadh last year. The countries are bound by the agreement to come to the defence of each other in case of attack by a third country.

 

The defence pact faced its first test after the Afghan Taliban attacked Pakistan on February 26, and Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said it was "open war" between the two countries, while Iran reportedly launched drones and missiles against the kingdom following the joint strikes by the US and Israel.

Questions were being asked if Pakistan would stand up in the defence of Saudi Arabia if a formal war began with Iran.

Discussions on Regional Stability

Prince Khalid bin Salman in a statement posted on X early Saturday said his meeting with CDF Munir focused on ways to stop the attacks, which he said "do not serve the security and stability of the region".

He added that there is hope that the Iranian side will prioritise wisdom and reason and refrain from "wrong calculations".

"We discussed the Iranian attacks on the kingdom within the framework of the joint strategic defence agreement between our two brotherly countries, and ways to stop these attacks, which do not serve the security and stability of the region, hoping that the Iranian side will prioritise wisdom and reason and refrain from wrong calculations," he said.

Pakistan has not so far commented on the visit of CDF Munir to Saudi Arabia.

Diplomatic Efforts

The two sides have been in contact since the start of the war against Iran and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had talked to his Saudi counterparts more than once.

Dar told the media during the week that he also contacted the Iranian foreign minister and urged him not to target Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Sajjad Hussain in Islamabad, Saudi Arabia
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
