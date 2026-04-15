Munir-led Pak delegation reaches Tehran for peace talks

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is leading a delegation to Tehran in an effort to mediate the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran after initial talks in Islamabad failed to produce an agreement.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir speaks with US Vice President J D Vance, as the latter prepares to board Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad, on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via Reuters

Key Points A Pakistani delegation, including the Army Chief, is in Tehran to mediate the conflict between the US and Iran.

The visit follows initial US-Iran talks in Islamabad that ended without an agreement due to disagreements over Iran's nuclear programme.

Pakistan is making administrative and security arrangements for a potential second round of talks in Islamabad.

The US and Iran blame each other for the failure of the initial Islamabad talks, citing 'excessive demands' and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The conflict between the US and Iran has disrupted global energy markets and trade.

A Pakistani delegation, led by Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, reached Tehran on Wednesday as part of Islamabad's efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

The Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said in a statement that Munir is part of a delegation that also includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

"Field Marshal Asim Munir... and Mr Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister, along with the delegation, arrive at Tehran as part of the ongoing mediation efforts," it said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi welcomed the delegation members upon their arrival in Tehran, according to the Iranian media.

The visit comes as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarked on official visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye on Wednesday.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that officials and security agencies in Pakistan have been instructed to make necessary administrative and security arrangements ahead of the next round of talks.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Islamabad "over the next two days".

"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump told The New York Post.

PM Shehbaz's visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar will be in the bilateral context, where the Prime Minister will meet the leadership of the two countries to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security, the Foreign Office said.

The visits are part of an effort to facilitate the US and Iran to reach an agreement to end the ongoing conflict.

The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan over the weekend aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks failed to reach a deal, citing Tehran not forgoing its nuclear programme as one of the key sticking points.

Iran, however, said that the Islamabad talks failed due to "excessive demands" made by the American side. Â

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian Parliament Speaker who led his country's delegation in marathon peace talks, said that his team raised "forward-looking initiatives, but the opposite side ultimately failed to win the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations."

According to Pakistani officials, the second round is expected in the coming days for which Pakistan has been making all-out efforts.

Sticking Points in US-Iran Negotiations

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, paralysing global energy markets and disrupting trade.