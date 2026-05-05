Gurugram Businessman Loses ₹11 Lakh To Bike-Borne Robbers

A Gurugram businessman was robbed of ₹11 lakh by bike-borne robbers in Sector 10, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about crime in the area.

Key Points A Gurugram businessman was robbed of ₹11 lakh by two bike-borne robbers near Sector 10 market.

The robbery occurred as the businessman was parking his car near his house.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, aiding the police investigation.

An FIR has been registered under BNS Section 309 (Robbery) and the Arms Act, and police are actively searching for the accused.

Two bike-borne robbers mugged a businessman of Rs 11 lakh near Sector 10 market here on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. An FIR was registered at Sector-10 police station after a complaint by Abhay Bansal, a resident of Sector 10 who owns a cold drink distribution shop on Khandsa Road.

Details Of The Gurugram Robbery

Bansal, in his complaint, said the robbery took place near his house around 9.30 pm.

After parking his car near his house, Bansal got out while talking on the phone. One of the robbers approached from the other side of the car, opened the front door and snatched the bag full of cash before fleeing with his accomplice on a motorbike.

"When I got out from the other side of the car, I saw a young man wearing a helmet holding a bag full of cash. I tried to chase him, but i stopped after the accused threatened to kill me," Bansal said in his complaint.

CCTV Footage And Police Investigation

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near his house. In the footage, two young men, wearing helmets, were seen following Bansal on a bike.

The footage further showed one of the robbers rushing to the other side of the car and picking up the bag while Bansal was stepping out from the driver's seat.

A senior police officer said that they are examining CCTV footage and tracing the criminals' escape route. An FIR has been filed under BNS Section 309 (Robbery) and the Arms Act.

"Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered. Multiple police teams are working to solve the case. Accused will be arrested soon," the police officer said.