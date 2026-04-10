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Home  » News » Delhi Trader Loses ₹2.5 Million in Broad Daylight Robbery

Delhi Trader Loses ₹2.5 Million in Broad Daylight Robbery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 21:52 IST

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A 47-year-old trader in Delhi was robbed of ₹2.5 million by two bike-borne assailants, prompting a police investigation and search for the suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A trader in Delhi was robbed of ₹2.5 million by two men on a motorcycle.
  • The robbery occurred in the Subhash Place area of northwest Delhi.
  • The victim was carrying the cash while returning from Kucha Mahajani.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the robbery, including reviewing CCTV footage.
  • Local informers have been activated to assist in identifying and apprehending the suspects in the Delhi robbery.

A 47-year-old trader was allegedly robbed of Rs 25 lakh by two bike-borne persons in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Mangal Sen, a resident of Old Sabzi Mandi, was returning on his motorcycle from Kucha Mahajani, they said.

 

According to police, Sen, who is associated with a private firm operating from Netaji Subhash Place, was carrying the cash when the two unidentified men intercepted him on the way.

"The accused blocked his path, overpowered him and snatched the cash before fleeing the spot on their motorcycle," the officer said.

Police said a PCR call was received regarding the robbery, following which a team rushed to the scene.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, police said.

CCTV footage from nearby areas is being scanned to trace the route taken by the suspects, while local informers have also been activated as part of the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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