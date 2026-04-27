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Gurugram Hotel Owner Kidnapped Over Business Rivalry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 23:45 IST

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In Gurugram, a hotel owner was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted by business rivals, highlighting the intense competition within the hospitality sector.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Gurugram police arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping a hotel owner.
  • The victim was reportedly forced into a car, assaulted, and threatened to close his hotel.
  • The accused, Neeraj and Lokesh, were motivated by business rivalry in the hotel industry.
  • An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Gurugram Police on Monday arrested two men for allegedly forcing a hotel owner in their car, assaulting him and threatening him to shut down his facility, officials said.

Accused Identified in Hotel Owner Kidnapping Case

The accused were identified as Neeraj (27), who also runs a hotel and is a resident of sector 6 in Dharuhera, and Lokesh (22), a native of Nepal, they added.

 

According to the police, a man who runs a hotel on the Bilaspur-Tauru road complained that on April 25, Neeraj arrived with his friends at his hotel and forcibly took him, assaulted him and threatened him to shut down his business. The accused then left him at Rajiv Chowk.

Arrest and Investigation Details

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station, and the accused were arrested from Binola village, along with the car used in the crime.

"Competition in the hotel business led to the crime. The accused were produced in a city court and were sent to judicial custody", the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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