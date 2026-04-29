HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Three Arrested In Gurugram For Auto-Rickshaw Robbery

Three Arrested In Gurugram For Auto-Rickshaw Robbery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 20:28 IST

x

Gurugram police have arrested three suspects involved in an auto-rickshaw robbery where a passenger was assaulted and relieved of valuables in Sector 66.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Three individuals arrested in Gurugram for allegedly robbing a passenger in an auto-rickshaw.
  • The robbery occurred on April 10 near the IFSC building in Sector 66, Gurugram.
  • The victim was assaulted and robbed of jewellery, cash, and a wallet.
  • Accused identified as Irfan, Sohail, and Ruksana were arrested by the Sohna crime branch.
  • The accused confessed to the crime, citing the victim's intoxication and their own greed as motives.

Police have arrested three people for allegedly robbing a passenger in an auto-rickshaw after offering a lift, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the night of April 10, when the victim was waiting for an auto-rickshaw outside the IFSC building in Sector 66, Gurugram.

 

An auto-rickshaw with a woman and a man already seated reached the complainant's location and took him in the vehicle. On the way, the auto-rickshaw driver drove the vehicle to a secluded area behind the BSF camp, Bhondsi.

Details Of The Auto-Rickshaw Robbery

The two people seated in the vehicle and the driver assaulted the victim and threatened to kill him with a knife and robbed him of jewellery, cash, and wallet, police said.

Following this, the victim filed a complaint and an FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

Arrest And Investigation

While investigating, the team of the crime branch, Sohna, arrested three accused, identified as Irfan, Sohail and Ruksana.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that, taking advantage of the complainant's intoxication, they were driven by greed and committed the crime. Further investigation is underway", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Auto Driver Arrested After Robbing Woman in Gurugram
Life Sentences in Gurugram Taxi Driver Murder Case
Three Arrested After Autorickshaw Driver Fatally Stabbed in Delhi Robbery
Three Arrested After Autorickshaw Driver Fatally Stabbed in Delhi Robbery
Three Arrested in Shastri Nagar Robbery: How Police Cracked the Case
Three Arrested in Shastri Nagar Robbery: How Police Cracked the Case
Nepalese woman gang-raped in Gurugram; one arrested
Nepalese woman gang-raped in Gurugram; one arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

VIDEOS

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati1:21

Rain Fails, Democracy Prevails in WB's Panihati

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu Enjoys Shimla Summer1:09

Scenic Glimpses from Rashtrapati Niwas as Prez Murmu...

Chaos erupts during voting in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas2:58

Chaos erupts during voting in West Bengal's South 24...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO