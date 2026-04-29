Three Arrested In Gurugram For Auto-Rickshaw Robbery

Gurugram police have arrested three suspects involved in an auto-rickshaw robbery where a passenger was assaulted and relieved of valuables in Sector 66.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Three individuals arrested in Gurugram for allegedly robbing a passenger in an auto-rickshaw.

The robbery occurred on April 10 near the IFSC building in Sector 66, Gurugram.

The victim was assaulted and robbed of jewellery, cash, and a wallet.

Accused identified as Irfan, Sohail, and Ruksana were arrested by the Sohna crime branch.

The accused confessed to the crime, citing the victim's intoxication and their own greed as motives.

Police have arrested three people for allegedly robbing a passenger in an auto-rickshaw after offering a lift, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the night of April 10, when the victim was waiting for an auto-rickshaw outside the IFSC building in Sector 66, Gurugram.

An auto-rickshaw with a woman and a man already seated reached the complainant's location and took him in the vehicle. On the way, the auto-rickshaw driver drove the vehicle to a secluded area behind the BSF camp, Bhondsi.

Details Of The Auto-Rickshaw Robbery

The two people seated in the vehicle and the driver assaulted the victim and threatened to kill him with a knife and robbed him of jewellery, cash, and wallet, police said.

Following this, the victim filed a complaint and an FIR was registered at the Bhondsi police station.

Arrest And Investigation

While investigating, the team of the crime branch, Sohna, arrested three accused, identified as Irfan, Sohail and Ruksana.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that, taking advantage of the complainant's intoxication, they were driven by greed and committed the crime. Further investigation is underway", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.