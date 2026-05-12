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Pune Businessman Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 23:19 IST

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A Pune businessman was discovered dead in a hotel room, with authorities investigating the possibility of suicide linked to financial and personal challenges.

Key Points

  • Ashok Jain, a 61-year-old businessman, was found dead in a Pune hotel.
  • Police suspect the death to be a case of suicide.
  • A note found at the scene suggests financial and personal issues.
  • Jain had been missing since May 9, with a missing person's report filed.

A 61-year-old businessman was found dead in a hotel room in Pune city with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The body was found on Sunday afternoon in the hotel located in Deccan Gymkhana area, the police said, adding that a note was also recovered from the spot.

 

Details Surrounding The Businessman's Death

The deceased was identified as Ashok Jain, a resident of Salisbury Park in Pune. He had gone missing since May 9 and was found dead in a hotel room on May 10.

A missing person's complaint was filed by his family at the Swargate police station.

Police Investigation Underway

A police official said the deceased died due to suspected consumption of a poisonous substance, and the preliminary probe indicates that it is a case of suicide.

"While the exact reason behind the extreme step is being probed, the content in the note points at financial as well as personal issues. A probe into the death is underway," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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