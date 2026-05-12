Pune Businessman Found Dead In Suspected Suicide

A Pune businessman was discovered dead in a hotel room, with authorities investigating the possibility of suicide linked to financial and personal challenges.

Key Points Ashok Jain, a 61-year-old businessman, was found dead in a Pune hotel.

Police suspect the death to be a case of suicide.

A note found at the scene suggests financial and personal issues.

Jain had been missing since May 9, with a missing person's report filed.

A 61-year-old businessman was found dead in a hotel room in Pune city with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

The body was found on Sunday afternoon in the hotel located in Deccan Gymkhana area, the police said, adding that a note was also recovered from the spot.

Details Surrounding The Businessman's Death

The deceased was identified as Ashok Jain, a resident of Salisbury Park in Pune. He had gone missing since May 9 and was found dead in a hotel room on May 10.

A missing person's complaint was filed by his family at the Swargate police station.

Police Investigation Underway

A police official said the deceased died due to suspected consumption of a poisonous substance, and the preliminary probe indicates that it is a case of suicide.

"While the exact reason behind the extreme step is being probed, the content in the note points at financial as well as personal issues. A probe into the death is underway," he said.