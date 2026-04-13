Iron Trader in Kanpur Ends Life Due to Financial Distress

A Kanpur iron trader tragically died by suicide, highlighting the devastating impact of financial struggles on business owners and their families.

Key Points Arpit Jain, a 40-year-old iron trader from Kanpur, allegedly committed suicide due to financial difficulties.

Jain was reportedly under severe stress for a month due to mounting financial losses in his iron trading business.

Police investigation suggests financial distress as the primary motive, with no suicide note found at the scene.

The incident highlights the impact of financial pressures on business owners and families.

A 40-year-old iron trader allegedly died by suicide on Monday after jumping from the fourth floor of his residence here, police said.

The deceased, Arpit Jain, a resident of Kidwai Nagar, is survived by his wife, Shweta and two children, Dravya and Pranshu, they said.

Family members told police that Jain had been under severe stress for the past month due to mounting financial losses in his business.

On Monday morning, he went to the rooftop of his house and jumped from the fourth floor. After hearing an unusual loud thud sound, the neighbours rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood.

They alerted the family, who immediately took him to a private hospital in Naubasta. Doctors there referred him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the family said.

Station House Officer (Kidwai Nagar), Dharmendra Kumar Ram, said no suicide note was found.

Investigation Underway

"Preliminary findings suggest financial distress as the reason behind the extreme step. The matter is under investigation," he added.