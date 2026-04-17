Maharashtra House Burglary: Thieves Steal Rs 11.5 Lakh

A daring midnight burglary in Maharashtra's Beed district resulted in the theft of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 11.5 lakh, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Beed district, Maharashtra.

The thieves stole gold ornaments and cash valued at Rs 11.5 lakh.

The burglars entered the house by breaking the lock on the back gate.

Police are investigating the burglary and scanning CCTV footage for suspects.

In a midnight heist, unidentified burglars broke into a locked residence in Kaij tehsil of Beed district of central Maharashtra and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively valued at Rs 11.5 lakh, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the home of a local resident in Salegaon village, they said.

Burglars Gain Entry and Steal Valuables

According to police, the burglars gained entry through the rear of the house by snapping the lock of the back iron gate at around 2 am.

Once inside, they broke into the bedroom and targeted a cupboard and an iron trunk. The thieves fled with Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and seven tolas of gold jewellery, which included five rings and necklaces. In all, gold ornaments and cash collectively valued at Rs 11.5 lakh were stolen, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

The burglary came to light on Friday morning. A forensic team and a canine unit from Beed were pressed into service to gather evidence. A sniffer dog tracked the scent from the backyard of the house to the Kaij-Kalamb Highway, leading investigators to suspect the burglars escaped using a getaway vehicle towards Kalamb town.

"Fingerprint experts have examined the broken locks, cupboard handles, and other suspected surfaces to secure latent prints," a police official stated.

CCTV Footage Being Scanned

Police are scanning CCTV footage from establishments along the highway to identify the suspects, he said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered late Friday night based on a complaint filed by the house owner.

Under Indian law, charges for burglary typically fall under Sections 451 (house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve questioning potential witnesses and analysing forensic evidence to identify and apprehend the suspects.