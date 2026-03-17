Armed Dacoits Terrorise Beed Village, Looting Homes and Injuring Resident

An armed dacoity in Kavadgaon village, Beed, Maharashtra, resulted in significant losses and injuries, prompting residents to demand improved security measures like CCTV surveillance to combat rising crime in the area.

Key Points Armed dacoits robbed two houses in Kavadgaon village, Beed, Maharashtra, stealing over Rs 2.16 lakh in valuables.

A resident was seriously injured after resisting the armed robbery attempt.

This is the fourth major dacoity in the Beed area in the last four months, raising concerns about rising crime.

The lack of CCTV surveillance in the village is hindering the police investigation.

Villagers are demanding the installation of CCTV cameras to improve security and deter future dacoities.

A gang of armed dacoits targeted two houses in Kavadgaon village in Beed district of Maharashtra, decamping with valuables and cash worth over Rs 2.16 lakh, and brutally attacking a resident, police said on Tuesday.

The gang of four to five armed men stormed the residences of Siddiq Shaikh and Yuvraj Kale in the wee hours of Sunday.

They threatened the occupants of the houses into silence by threatening to kill them. When a local youth attempted to resist, he was attacked with an iron rod, leaving him seriously injured.

Police have launched a search operation.

This is the fourth major dacoity in the area within just four months.

Security Concerns and Demands for CCTV

The investigation faces a significant hurdle as the village lacks CCTV camera surveillance. Villagers and the Gram Panchayat have now intensified their demands for the administration to install security cameras at strategic points to deter future crimes.