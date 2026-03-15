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Home  » News » Woman's Gold Chain Worth Rs 2.37 Lakh Stolen at Beed Religious Function

Woman's Gold Chain Worth Rs 2.37 Lakh Stolen at Beed Religious Function

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 15, 2026 20:47 IST

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A woman revenue official in Beed, Maharashtra, had her gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh stolen during a crowded religious event, prompting a police investigation into potential gang involvement.

Key Points

  • A gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh was stolen from a woman revenue official in Beed during a 'Ram Katha' event.
  • The theft occurred in Kaij tehsil, Maharashtra, during a well-attended religious function.
  • Police have registered a case of theft based on the complaint of the victim, Asha Kakade.
  • Authorities suspect the involvement of gangs known for targeting people at large gatherings.

A gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh of a woman revenue official was stolen during a well-attended religious function in Beed, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place during a 'Ram Katha' event in Kaij tehsil on Thursday, the official added.

 

Based on the complaint of talathi Asha Kakade, a case of theft has been registered, the Kaij police station official said.

He said suspicion is on gangs that target people attending large gatherings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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