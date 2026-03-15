Woman's Gold Chain Worth Rs 2.37 Lakh Stolen at Beed Religious Function

A woman revenue official in Beed, Maharashtra, had her gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh stolen during a crowded religious event, prompting a police investigation into potential gang involvement.

Key Points A gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh was stolen from a woman revenue official in Beed during a 'Ram Katha' event.

The theft occurred in Kaij tehsil, Maharashtra, during a well-attended religious function.

Police have registered a case of theft based on the complaint of the victim, Asha Kakade.

Authorities suspect the involvement of gangs known for targeting people at large gatherings.

A gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh of a woman revenue official was stolen during a well-attended religious function in Beed, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place during a 'Ram Katha' event in Kaij tehsil on Thursday, the official added.

Based on the complaint of talathi Asha Kakade, a case of theft has been registered, the Kaij police station official said.

He said suspicion is on gangs that target people attending large gatherings.