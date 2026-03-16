Beed House Break-in: Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Stolen

A brazen burglary in Beed, Maharashtra, resulted in the theft of Rs 5 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery from a thermal power station employee's residence, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A house in Beed, Maharashtra was burgled, resulting in the theft of gold and silver jewellery.

The stolen jewellery is estimated to be worth Rs 5 lakh.

The burglary took place at the home of an employee of a thermal power station in Parli Vaijnath.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the theft in Beed.

Unidentified persons broke into a house and decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the house of a staffer of a thermal power station in Parli Vaijnath town on Friday, an official said.

The thieves broke into a locked house and stole valuables worth Rs 5 lakh from the cupboard, he said, adding that the theft came to light on Saturday morning.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered, and a probe is underway, the official said.