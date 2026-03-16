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Beed House Break-in: Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Stolen

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 18:31 IST

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A brazen burglary in Beed, Maharashtra, resulted in the theft of Rs 5 lakh worth of gold and silver jewellery from a thermal power station employee's residence, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A house in Beed, Maharashtra was burgled, resulting in the theft of gold and silver jewellery.
  • The stolen jewellery is estimated to be worth Rs 5 lakh.
  • The burglary took place at the home of an employee of a thermal power station in Parli Vaijnath.
  • Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the theft in Beed.

Unidentified persons broke into a house and decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the house of a staffer of a thermal power station in Parli Vaijnath town on Friday, an official said.

 

The thieves broke into a locked house and stole valuables worth Rs 5 lakh from the cupboard, he said, adding that the theft came to light on Saturday morning.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered, and a probe is underway, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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