Home  » News » Masked men rob K'taka SBI branch; flee with cash, gold worth Rs 21 cr

Masked men rob K'taka SBI branch; flee with cash, gold worth Rs 21 cr

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 17, 2025 17:33 IST

Three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a nationalised bank in this district, making off with over Rs 21 crore in cash and gold ornaments, after tying up the staff, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday at the State Bank of India branch in Chadchan town of Vijayapura district, they said.

 

In total, cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore have been stolen by the robbers, as per the estimate of the bank authorities.

According to police, three masked men came to the bank under the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives. The gang tied up the hands and feet of the staff.

They escaped with cash to the tune of over Rs 1 crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth Rs 20 crores, the FIR stated.

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered, police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura superintendent of police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI that the suspects used a Suzuki EVA vehicle with a fake number plate.

After committing the offence, they moved towards Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

"Further investigation is underway and all efforts are being taken to nab the suspects," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the police to take all precautionary measures to prevent such incidents and activities.

"The car has been identified, I have given instructions to trace the accused at the earliest. I have spoken to Vijayapura SP over phone. I have also instructed to ensure that officials are alert," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Asked about similar incidents in the region and involvement of robbers from other states, the CM said, "I have instructed police to take all precautionary measures to stop such incidents and activities.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
