HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thieves Target Homes in Massajog, Beed, Stealing Valuables

Thieves Target Homes in Massajog, Beed, Stealing Valuables

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 19:48 IST

x

Following the murder of a sarpanch, a wave of burglaries has struck Massajog village in Beed, India, raising concerns about security and law enforcement effectiveness.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six houses in Massajog, Beed, were burglarised, resulting in the theft of gold and cash.
  • The brother of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was among those targeted in the burglaries.
  • CCTV cameras installed in the village after the sarpanch's murder were non-operational during the thefts.
  • Thieves stole from three houses, while attempts to burgle three others were unsuccessful.
  • Copper cables belonging to local farmers were also stolen in a separate incident.

Thieves broke into six houses in Massajog in Beed district, including that of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother, and stole gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 4 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

Massajog in Kaij tehsil here hit the national headlines after Deshmukh was murdered in December 2024 for allegedly trying to stop an extortion attempt on a renewable energy firm.

 

Incidentally, 18 CCTV cameras that were installed in the village in December last year were found to be non-operational, the official admitted.

Details of the Burglaries

"Six houses were broken into by thieves on Thursday night, including the house of Dhananjay Deshmukh, Santosh Deshmukh's brother. They stole items worth Rs 4 lakh. At Deshmukh's house, the thieves had to leave empty handed as those inside got up in time. In all, they managed to steal from three houses, while attempts in the other three failed," the official said.

In another incident, copper cables belonging to 40 farmers were stolen, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Sarpanch murder: Assailants recorded 15 videos, took 8 photos of brutality
Sarpanch murder: Assailants recorded 15 videos, took 8 photos of brutality
Beed House Break-in: Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Stolen
Beed House Break-in: Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Stolen
Court Allows Murder Accused to Attend Brother's Post-Death Rituals Under Police Escort
Court Allows Murder Accused to Attend Brother's Post-Death Rituals Under Police Escort
Maha: 4 Sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters
Maha: 4 Sadhus thrashed on suspicion of being child-lifters
9 members of family found dead at Maha home; police suspect suicide pact
9 members of family found dead at Maha home; police suspect suicide pact

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Fitness freak Neha Sharma snapped outside gym in Bandra1:08

Fitness freak Neha Sharma snapped outside gym in Bandra

Kanhaiya Kumar Roars in Himanta's Bastion, Targets BJP Hard3:47

Kanhaiya Kumar Roars in Himanta's Bastion, Targets BJP Hard

Pakistan declares a two-day holiday in Islamabad ahead of US-Iran talks3:36

Pakistan declares a two-day holiday in Islamabad ahead of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO