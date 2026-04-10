Thieves Target Homes in Massajog, Beed, Stealing Valuables

Following the murder of a sarpanch, a wave of burglaries has struck Massajog village in Beed, India, raising concerns about security and law enforcement effectiveness.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Six houses in Massajog, Beed, were burglarised, resulting in the theft of gold and cash.

The brother of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was among those targeted in the burglaries.

CCTV cameras installed in the village after the sarpanch's murder were non-operational during the thefts.

Thieves stole from three houses, while attempts to burgle three others were unsuccessful.

Copper cables belonging to local farmers were also stolen in a separate incident.

Thieves broke into six houses in Massajog in Beed district, including that of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother, and stole gold and cash cumulatively worth Rs 4 lakh, a police official said on Friday.

Massajog in Kaij tehsil here hit the national headlines after Deshmukh was murdered in December 2024 for allegedly trying to stop an extortion attempt on a renewable energy firm.

Incidentally, 18 CCTV cameras that were installed in the village in December last year were found to be non-operational, the official admitted.

Details of the Burglaries

"Six houses were broken into by thieves on Thursday night, including the house of Dhananjay Deshmukh, Santosh Deshmukh's brother. They stole items worth Rs 4 lakh. At Deshmukh's house, the thieves had to leave empty handed as those inside got up in time. In all, they managed to steal from three houses, while attempts in the other three failed," the official said.

In another incident, copper cables belonging to 40 farmers were stolen, he added.