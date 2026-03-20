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Hathras Man Killed by Brothers, Nephew in Land Row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 20:20 IST

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A fatal land dispute in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man allegedly beaten by his brothers and nephew, highlighting the deadly consequences of family property feuds.

Key Points

  • A 60-year-old man in Hathras was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute.
  • The victim was attacked by his two brothers and a nephew using sticks.
  • The land dispute stemmed from a will that allocated 35 bighas of land to the victim.
  • One suspect has been arrested, and police are searching for the remaining two.
  • The incident occurred while the victim was collecting fodder in his field with his daughter, who was also assaulted.

A 60-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks by his two brothers and a nephew over a land dispute in a village under Sasni police station limits on Friday, police said.

The victim, identified as Bhimsen, had gone to his field with his daughter, Varsha, to collect fodder for cattle when the accused -- his brothers Ravendra and Puran Singh, and Puran's son Yashvir -- arrived at the spot, officials said.

 

According to police, the trio began thrashing Bhimsen with sticks. When Varsha tried to intervene, she was also assaulted.

The victim sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot, after which the accused fled.

Police said Yashvir has been arrested, and efforts are underway to nab the other two accused.

Investigation into the Land Dispute

Circle Officer (CO) Yogendra Krishna Narayan, who reached the spot with a police team, said the dispute is related to a property matter.

Bhimsen's father Virendra Singh had reportedly willed his entire 35 bighas of land to Bhimsen a few years ago, causing resentment among the other siblings, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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