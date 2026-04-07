HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » British Nationals Sentenced for Illegal Entry into India from Nepal

British Nationals Sentenced for Illegal Entry into India from Nepal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 11:31 IST

x

Two British nationals have been sentenced to six months in jail for illegally crossing the border from Nepal into India, highlighting the strict enforcement of immigration laws and the consequences of unlawful entry.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two British nationals, Hassan Amman Saleem and Sumitra Shakeel Olivia, received six-month jail sentences for illegally entering India from Nepal.
  • The pair were apprehended at the Indo-Nepal border for lacking valid entry documents and violating immigration laws.
  • Saleem, a lecturer from Manchester, and Olivia, a British citizen originally from India, were fined Rs 50,000 each.
  • The court granted them bail pending appeal, preventing them from leaving India during this period.
  • The individuals had travelled from the UK to Nepal for a charity programme before attempting to enter India.

A court has sentenced two British nationals to six months' imprisonment for illegally entering India from Nepal, officials said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Chowdhry also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts.

 

In case of default in payment of the fine, they will have to undergo an additional three months' imprisonment.

The court, however, granted them bail after pronouncement of the sentence on the condition that they will not leave the country during the appeal period.

According to prosecution officer Nirmal Yadav, the two -- Hassan Amman Saleem (35) and Sumitra Shakeel Olivia (61) -- were arrested in November last year from the Indo-Nepal border at Rupaideha for entering India without valid documents.

Saleem, originally from Gujranwala in Pakistan, is a resident of Manchester, United Kingdom, and works as a lecturer in audiology at the De Montfort University.

Olivia, originally from Udupi in Karnataka, later acquired British citizenship and resides in Gloucester, UK. She holds a British passport as well as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Yadav said the two had travelled from the UK to Nepal to participate in a charity programme for hearing-impaired children at a medical college in Nepalgunj. They were holding valid Nepal visas.

On November 15, personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police intercepted them during a joint checking drive at the International Border as they attempted to enter India.

They were found to be without valid documents for entry into the country and were subsequently arrested under relevant provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

After spending some time in jail, the duo was granted bail by the court on the condition that they would not leave the country. Since then, they had been attending court hearings regularly, staying mostly in hotels in Bahraich during the trial.

Based on the evidence and circumstances, the court found both accused guilty and awarded the sentence, observing that punishment in cases of illegal entry is necessary to ensure compliance with the law, Yadav said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Three Bangladeshis Sentenced for Overstaying in India
Delhi Police Nab Two Bangladeshi Nationals in Human Trafficking Bust
Delhi Police Nab Two Bangladeshi Nationals in Human Trafficking Bust
Bangladeshi Deportees Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Re-entry and Unlawful Activities
Bangladeshi Deportees Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Re-entry and Unlawful Activities
Two Bangladeshi Women Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Stay
Two Bangladeshi Women Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Stay
25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 2

Recipe: Spinach Calzone

webstory image 3

22 Oldest Churches Of India

VIDEOS

KING KHAN TOUCHES DOWN! SRK Lands in Kolkata for KKR 0:51

KING KHAN TOUCHES DOWN! SRK Lands in Kolkata for KKR

Priyanka Gandhi's Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts at Kannur Rally0:37

Priyanka Gandhi's Sweet Gesture Wins Hearts at Kannur Rally

Ameesha Patel was seen in a casual look and posed for the paps 0:39

Ameesha Patel was seen in a casual look and posed for the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO