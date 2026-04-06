Three Bangladeshis Sentenced for Overstaying in India

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to jail in India for illegally overstaying their visas, highlighting the country's stance on immigration violations.

Key Points Three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to 14 months in jail for illegally staying in India.

The Thane court discharged the individuals from provisions of the Foreigners Act.

The conviction was under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 after the individuals pleaded guilty.

The court ordered the deportation of the three individuals to Bangladesh after they serve their sentences.

Three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to 14 months in jail by a Thane court for illegal stay in India.

Additional Sessions Judge R.S. Bhakare, in a judgment delivered on April 1, however, discharged them from provisions of Foreigners Act.

Jahid Aainal Khan (23), Sapna Madan Sikdar (31) and Juithi Jahangir Dhali (25) were convicted under Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 after they voluntarily pleaded guilty.

"There is no material on record to show that the place where accused were found is notified as restricted area. Hence, charge under Section 14A of Foreigners Act is not made out," the order said.

The court directed that the three be deported to Bangladesh after serving their sentences.

The three were held on February 28 last year near Uttarshiv Naka on Mumbra-Panvel Road.