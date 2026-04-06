HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Three Bangladeshis Sentenced for Overstaying in India

Three Bangladeshis Sentenced for Overstaying in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 12:35 IST

x

Three Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to jail in India for illegally overstaying their visas, highlighting the country's stance on immigration violations.

Key Points

  • Three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to 14 months in jail for illegally staying in India.
  • The Thane court discharged the individuals from provisions of the Foreigners Act.
  • The conviction was under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 after the individuals pleaded guilty.
  • The court ordered the deportation of the three individuals to Bangladesh after they serve their sentences.

Three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to 14 months in jail by a Thane court for illegal stay in India.

Additional Sessions Judge R.S. Bhakare, in a judgment delivered on April 1, however, discharged them from provisions of Foreigners Act.

 

Jahid Aainal Khan (23), Sapna Madan Sikdar (31) and Juithi Jahangir Dhali (25) were convicted under Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950 after they voluntarily pleaded guilty.

"There is no material on record to show that the place where accused were found is notified as restricted area. Hence, charge under Section 14A of Foreigners Act is not made out," the order said.

The court directed that the three be deported to Bangladesh after serving their sentences.

The three were held on February 28 last year near Uttarshiv Naka on Mumbra-Panvel Road.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
25 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Mumbai
Delhi Police Apprehends Three Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Stay
Delhi Police Arrests 10 Bangladeshi Nationals with Expired Visas
Delhi Police Arrests 10 Bangladeshi Nationals with Expired Visas
Court grants bail to 3 men who 'escaped' to India on boat from Kuwait
Court grants bail to 3 men who 'escaped' to India on boat from Kuwait
Bangladeshi Deportees Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Re-entry and Unlawful Activities
Bangladeshi Deportees Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Re-entry and Unlawful Activities

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

22 Oldest Churches Of India

webstory image 2

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 3

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

VIDEOS

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall0:49

Nature Paints Banihal White After Fresh Snowfall

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!1:04

All Eyes on Parineeti Chopra's Killer Black Outfit!

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!1:20

You Won't Believe This Snow View in Chanderkot!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO