Bangladeshi Deportees Apprehended in Delhi for Illegal Re-entry and Unlawful Activities

March 11, 2026 15:20 IST

Delhi police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who illegally re-entered India after being deported, revealing potential links to human trafficking and unlawful activities in the Jahangirpuri area.

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Two Bangladeshi nationals, Dipto Kumar Pal and Ruma Begum, were arrested in Delhi for illegally re-entering India after prior deportation.
  • The arrest followed leads from a human trafficking case, where the suspects were allegedly involved in helping individuals cross the border and arranging clients.
  • Police surveillance of social media led to the apprehension of the individuals near Jahangirpuri Metro Station.
  • The individuals are now facing deportation proceedings after verification by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Two Bangladeshi nationals deported from India earlier have been apprehended in northwest Delhi for allegedly re-entering the country illegally and resuming unlawful activities, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dipto Kumar Pal (28) and Ruma Begum (27), were apprehended near Jahangirpuri Metro Station on Monday, he said.

 

According to the police, both had been deported from Uttarakhand last year for staying in India illegally. Despite this, they managed to enter the country again and were residing in Delhi without valid travel documents.

Investigation and Arrest

"Their arrest followed an operation after the deportation of three Bangladeshi women on February 25 who were involved in a human trafficking and solicitation racket. During interrogation, these women told police that a Bangladeshi national named Dipto Pal had helped them cross the international border and later arranged clients for them in Delhi while collecting money from them," the officer said.

The officer added that police monitored social media platforms linked to the suspects after receiving these leads. During this surveillance, officers learned that Pal and a woman claiming to be his wife would visit the Jahangirpuri Metro Station area.

A police team conducted a raid and intercepted the duo near the station. Initially, the two claimed to be Indian citizens but their responses raised suspicion, following which further verification was carried out.

During investigation, police established that both were Bangladeshi nationals who had re-entered India after their prior deportation. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and deportation proceedings have been initiated, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

