Song Choice Dispute Leads To Arson In UP Village

A heated argument over song choices at an orchestra dance in a Uttar Pradesh village spiralled into arson, causing significant property damage and prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A song selection dispute at an orchestra event in a UP village led to a violent altercation.

Miscreants allegedly set fire to a hut, resulting in the destruction of three motorcycles.

Police have detained one person for questioning and are searching for other suspects involved in the arson.

The incident occurred after villagers initially intervened to pacify the situation during the song dispute.

Three motorcycles and a shanty were allegedly set ablaze following a dispute between two groups of youths over song selection at an orchestra dance event in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

Orchestra Event Turns Violent

The incident took place late Monday at Ojhwaliya village under Khukhundu police station limits.

According to police, the event was organised on the occasion of the thread ceremony of the son of one Ashok Pathak. Following the daytime rituals, an orchestra and dinner were arranged in the evening.

Escalating Dispute and Arson

During the programme, an altercation broke out between two groups of youths over playing songs of their choice, which escalated into a scuffle. Villagers intervened and managed to pacify the situation at the time, police said.

However, some miscreants later allegedly set fire to a hut belonging to Pathak on the outskirts of the village. The blaze spread quickly, destroying three motorcycles parked inside the hut, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, officials said.

Station House Officer Rahul Kumar Singh said one person has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident, while efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused.

Arson is a serious crime under Indian law, investigated by local police. The police will gather evidence, interview witnesses, and attempt to identify and apprehend all those responsible for the alleged arson. The investigation aims to determine the motive and bring the perpetrators to justice.