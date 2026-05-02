Groom Killed In Jaunpur Wedding Procession Shooting

A groom was tragically shot dead in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, while travelling to his wedding, prompting a police investigation into the shocking attack.

Key Points A groom was shot dead en route to his wedding in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The 27-year-old groom, Azad Bind, was attacked near Bibipur village.

Masked assailants on a motorcycle intercepted the groom's vehicle and opened fire.

Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to find the accused.

The motive behind the Jaunpur wedding attack is currently being investigated by authorities.

A 27-year-old groom on the way to his wedding was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Friday evening, triggered panic in the area, police said.

The incident took place near Bibipur village under Khetasarai police station area around 7 pm when Azad Bind, a resident of Badaur village under Sarai Khwaja police station, was travelling with his wedding procession.

Police Investigation Launched

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava said masked bike-borne attackers intercepted the groom's vehicle and opened fire at him.

"The assailants overtook the vehicle and fired multiple rounds targeting the groom. He sustained serious injuries," he said.

The attackers fled the spot after the incident. Family and acquaintances at the wedding procession rushed the injured groom to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Efforts To Apprehend The Assailants

Police reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation.

"Teams have been formed to trace the accused and raids are being conducted. The motive behind the killing is being ascertained," the officer said.