HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Groom Killed In Jaunpur Wedding Procession Shooting

Groom Killed In Jaunpur Wedding Procession Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 00:04 IST

x

A groom was tragically shot dead in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, while travelling to his wedding, prompting a police investigation into the shocking attack.

Key Points

  • A groom was shot dead en route to his wedding in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The 27-year-old groom, Azad Bind, was attacked near Bibipur village.
  • Masked assailants on a motorcycle intercepted the groom's vehicle and opened fire.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to find the accused.
  • The motive behind the Jaunpur wedding attack is currently being investigated by authorities.

A 27-year-old groom on the way to his wedding was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Friday evening, triggered panic in the area, police said.

The incident took place near Bibipur village under Khetasarai police station area around 7 pm when Azad Bind, a resident of Badaur village under Sarai Khwaja police station, was travelling with his wedding procession.

 

Police Investigation Launched

Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava said masked bike-borne attackers intercepted the groom's vehicle and opened fire at him.

"The assailants overtook the vehicle and fired multiple rounds targeting the groom. He sustained serious injuries," he said.

The attackers fled the spot after the incident. Family and acquaintances at the wedding procession rushed the injured groom to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Efforts To Apprehend The Assailants

Police reached the spot after receiving information and launched an investigation.

"Teams have been formed to trace the accused and raids are being conducted. The motive behind the killing is being ascertained," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Killed at Wedding Over Old Dispute in Baghpat
Man Killed at Wedding Over Old Dispute in Baghpat
Man Dies After Stray Bullet Strike At Meerut Wedding
Man Dies After Stray Bullet Strike At Meerut Wedding
Newlywed killed by contract killer hired by wife, her lover
Newlywed killed by contract killer hired by wife, her lover
Teenager Shot At Wedding Over Gift Dispute In Uttar Pradesh
Teenager Shot At Wedding Over Gift Dispute In Uttar Pradesh
UP Man Killed By Family Over Wedding Money Fears
UP Man Killed By Family Over Wedding Money Fears

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Sophie Choudry Dazzles with Her Stylish Appearance1:01

Sophie Choudry Dazzles with Her Stylish Appearance

Nature's Masterpiece: Bhalesa Glows Under Fresh Snow0:52

Nature's Masterpiece: Bhalesa Glows Under Fresh Snow

Sophie Choudrys glamorous and stylish look caught everyones attention1:01

Sophie Choudrys glamorous and stylish look caught...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO