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Home  » News » UP Court Hands Down Life Sentences in 2017 Wedding Music Dispute Murder Case

UP Court Hands Down Life Sentences in 2017 Wedding Music Dispute Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 20, 2026 23:33 IST

Six individuals in Uttar Pradesh have been sentenced to life in prison for a 2017 murder that occurred after a dispute over loud music during a wedding procession, highlighting the deadly consequences of seemingly minor disagreements.

Key Points

  • Six individuals have been sentenced to life imprisonment for a 2017 murder in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, stemming from a dispute over loud music at a wedding.
  • The victim, Rakesh, objected to the loud DJ music during a wedding procession, leading to an altercation and his subsequent death from gunshot wounds.
  • Three of the convicted individuals were fined Rs 55,000 each, while the other three were fined Rs 50,000 each, with a portion of the fines allocated as compensation to the victim's wife.
  • Nine individuals were tried in the case, with three being acquitted, including the groom and two others accused of conspiracy.

A court here on Friday sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in connection with a 2017 murder case, officials said.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on July 1, 2017, in Gadana village under Kakod police station.

 

When a wedding procession was passing by the house of Rakesh (56), he objected to the loud DJ music and asked the participants to lower the volume, which led to an altercation.

During the scuffle, some members of the procession allegedly opened fire, and Rakesh sustained bullet injuries. He died while being taken to hospital. A case was registered against nine persons the next day.

Court Verdict and Fines

"Special judge Dhirendra Kumar convicted six accused and awarded life imprisonment to all of them. Of these, three convicts -- Kikka alias Krishna Kumar, Deepak and Tony -- were fined Rs 55,000 each, while Dharmendra, Naveen and Krishna were fined Rs 50,000 each," said Public Prosecutor Vipul Raghav

"Nine accused were tried in the case, of whom three, including the groom and two others accused of conspiracy, were acquitted. The court also directed that Rs 2 lakh from the fine amount be paid to the victim's wife as compensation," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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