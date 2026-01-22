HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UP couple found buried in field, honor killing suspected

January 22, 2026 17:51 IST

A young couple who had been missing for three days were found dead and buried in a field in Moradabad, in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of Kajal, a student who also taught at a private school, and her partner Arman, both in their 20s, were recovered from a pit near the Neem Karoli Baba temple on the banks of the Gagan river on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said.

He said the couple had been in a relationship for nearly two years. The incident took place on the night of January 18, after members of the woman's family caught the two together at her home in Umri Sabjipur village.

 

"During the investigation, suspicion fell on the woman's family members. After sustained questioning, Kajal's brothers confessed to killing both Kajal and Arman in a fit of rage and burying the bodies to destroy evidence," the SSP said.

Two brothers have been taken into custody, while the possible involvement of a third brother is being probed, he added. An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Arman's father.

The recovery was carried out in the presence of a magistrate. Additional police force and PAC personnel were deployed at the spot as the victims belonged to different communities, police said.

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, they added.

