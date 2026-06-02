Maharashtra: Body Exhumed After Foul Play Suspected In Boy's Death

Authorities exhumed the body of a 12-year-old boy in Maharashtra after his family suspected foul play in his death following a cricket accident, prompting a detailed investigation.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The body of Ganesh Naval Patil, a 12-year-old boy, was exhumed in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, due to suspicions of foul play.

Ganesh died two-and-a-half months prior after collapsing when a bat struck him in the chest while playing cricket.

The exhumation was prompted by the boy's father, who demanded an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his son's death.

The body has been sent to a government medical college for a detailed post-mortem to determine if a criminal probe is necessary.

Authorities exhumed the decomposed mortal remains of a 12-year-old boy in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra about two-and-a-half months after he died, as his family members suspected foul play in his death, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Naval Patil, a resident of Rel village in Dharangaon taluka, they said.

Cricket Accident Leads to Suspicion

In March this year, Ganesh had collapsed after a bat struck him on the chest while he was playing cricket. Following his death, his family members had buried him on the bank of the Girna river.

Demand for Inquiry and Exhumation

However, his father later suspected foul play and demanded an inquiry into the incident, police said.

The demand prompted revenue and police intervention and based on the order of tahsildar, the body was exhumed in the presence of health officials and forensic experts, they said.

Post-Mortem Examination

After exhuming the body it was sent to a government medical college in Dhule district for a detailed post mortem, an official said.

Villagers Witness the Operation

Ganesh's parents, relatives and hundreds of villagers witnessed the operation, which was carried out under tight police security, he said.

Post-mortem findings will ascertain whether a criminal probe is required, he said.