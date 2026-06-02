Pitch roller crushes 15YO to death on cricket ground

Following a tragic accident where a 15-year-old boy was crushed to death by a pitch roller in Solapur, India, coaches and cricket associations are facing culpable homicide charges.

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Key Points A 15-year-old boy died after being crushed by a pitch roller during a cricket summer camp in Solapur.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against two coaches and cricket associations.

The boy was helping prepare the pitch when the accident occurred.

Coaches allegedly instructed children to pull the heavy equipment without adult supervision.

The incident highlights concerns about safety measures during cricket training activities.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two coaches and cricket associations after a 15-year-old boy was crushed to death under a heavy pitch roller during a summer camp in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Tragic Accident During Cricket Summer Camp

The deceased, Aarav alias Viren Chaudhary, suffered fatal injuries on the morning of May 30 when he was pulling the equipment along with other children while preparing the pitch for a practice session, but got trapped under it, an official said.

According to the police, the children were carrying out the task on the instructions of the coaches, and no supervisor was present at the spot to oversee the activity.

Culpable Homicide Charges Filed

The Barshi city police registered a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two coaches and cricket associations after preliminary inquiries revealed that the children were pulling the heavy equipment without any adult supervision or safety measures in place, the official said.

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the boy's death is underway, he added.