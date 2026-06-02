HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pitch roller crushes 15YO to death on cricket ground

Pitch roller crushes 15YO to death on cricket ground

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: June 02, 2026 13:27 IST

x

Following a tragic accident where a 15-year-old boy was crushed to death by a pitch roller in Solapur, India, coaches and cricket associations are facing culpable homicide charges.

death representational image

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old boy died after being crushed by a pitch roller during a cricket summer camp in Solapur.
  • Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against two coaches and cricket associations.
  • The boy was helping prepare the pitch when the accident occurred.
  • Coaches allegedly instructed children to pull the heavy equipment without adult supervision.
  • The incident highlights concerns about safety measures during cricket training activities.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against two coaches and cricket associations after a 15-year-old boy was crushed to death under a heavy pitch roller during a summer camp in Maharashtra's Solapur district, police said on Tuesday.

Tragic Accident During Cricket Summer Camp

The deceased, Aarav alias Viren Chaudhary, suffered fatal injuries on the morning of May 30 when he was pulling the equipment along with other children while preparing the pitch for a practice session, but got trapped under it, an official said.

 

According to the police, the children were carrying out the task on the instructions of the coaches, and no supervisor was present at the spot to oversee the activity.

Culpable Homicide Charges Filed

The Barshi city police registered a case under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two coaches and cricket associations after preliminary inquiries revealed that the children were pulling the heavy equipment without any adult supervision or safety measures in place, the official said.

Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the boy's death is underway, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Urgent need to strengthen the SAI training system'
'Urgent need to strengthen the SAI training system'
Class 5 Boy Murdered, Body Found In Drum At Home
Contractor Booked After Boy Drowns in Mumbai Construction Pit
Pune Maritime Institute Officials Face Charges in Student's Death
Nagpur Teenager Found Dead After Disappearance, Police Face Anger
Nagpur Teenager Found Dead After Disappearance, Police Face Anger

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

VIDEOS

Pooja and Varun Make a Stylish Return to Mumbai0:41

Pooja and Varun Make a Stylish Return to Mumbai

WATCH: Beautiful Peacock Strays Into Udhampur Homes, Rescued Safely1:09

WATCH: Beautiful Peacock Strays Into Udhampur Homes,...

Daisy Shah spotted at Mumbai airport0:41

Daisy Shah spotted at Mumbai airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO