Nagpur Teenager Found Dead After Disappearance, Police Face Anger

A 14-year-old boy's murder in Nagpur after being reported missing has ignited public anger, with residents accusing the police of a delayed response in the investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Atharva Dilip Nanore, a 14-year-old boy missing for two days, was found murdered in Nagpur.

The boy's body was discovered in a sack on a railway bridge, with signs of strangulation suspected.

Local residents gathered at Gittikhadan police station, alleging delayed response from the police after the missing complaint was filed.

The victim was last seen on Thursday night after going out to buy ice cream following the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

A 14-year-old boy who had gone missing two days ago was found murdered here on Saturday.

Angry local residents gathered at Gittikhadan police station, alleging that police did not act quickly enough after the missing complaint was filed by the family.

The body of Atharva Dilip Nanore was found in a sack left on a railway bridge on the Bharatwada bypass, police said.

Locals noticed a foul smell and informed police. When the sack was opened, officials found the boy's body with hands and legs tied and injury marks on his face.

It is suspected that he was strangled, but the autopsy report was awaited, said a police official.

The Class 8 student had been last seen on Thursday night after the Hanuman Jayanti procession when he went out to buy ice cream. When he did not return, his family filed a missing complaint.

Public Outcry and Investigation

After learning about the discovery of his body, angry residents gathered at Gittikhadan Police Station, accusing police of delay.

Probe is on, the official said.