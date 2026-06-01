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Missing Boy Found Dead At School In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 01, 2026 08:35 IST

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A six-year-old boy who went missing in Uttar Pradesh was found dead on school grounds, prompting a police investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • Six-year-old boy, Kartik, went missing from his home in Kajarara village, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The boy's body was found on the campus of a government school in the village.
  • Family members allege that the boy was murdered.
  • Police are investigating the death and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The body of a six-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home here in Kajarara village was found under suspicious circumstances on the campus of a government school, police have said.

Search For Missing Boy Ends In Tragedy

Dheena Police Station SHO Dileep Kumar Srivastava late Sunday said that Kartik, a class 1 student, had gone missing in the morning while playing outside his home.

 

When he failed to return home after a long period, his family members started a search, and found his body in a government school in the village.

Family Alleges Murder; Police Investigate

The family alleged that the boy was murdered.

The SHO said the police are investigating the death and sent the body for a post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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