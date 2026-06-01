Missing Boy Found Dead At School In Uttar Pradesh

A six-year-old boy who went missing in Uttar Pradesh was found dead on school grounds, prompting a police investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Key Points
- Six-year-old boy, Kartik, went missing from his home in Kajarara village, Uttar Pradesh.
- The boy's body was found on the campus of a government school in the village.
- Family members allege that the boy was murdered.
- Police are investigating the death and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination.
The body of a six-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home here in Kajarara village was found under suspicious circumstances on the campus of a government school, police have said.
Search For Missing Boy Ends In Tragedy
Dheena Police Station SHO Dileep Kumar Srivastava late Sunday said that Kartik, a class 1 student, had gone missing in the morning while playing outside his home.
When he failed to return home after a long period, his family members started a search, and found his body in a government school in the village.
Family Alleges Murder; Police Investigate
The family alleged that the boy was murdered.
The SHO said the police are investigating the death and sent the body for a post-mortem.