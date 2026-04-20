Class 5 Boy Murdered, Body Found In Drum At Home

An 11-year-old boy was tragically murdered in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, with his body discovered in a drum, prompting a police investigation to find the suspect.

Key Points An 11-year-old boy was murdered in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

The boy's body was found inside a drum at his residence.

Police discovered blood stains and a weapon at the crime scene.

A local dry cleaner is suspected and currently untraceable.

Police have launched an investigation to find the suspect in the Satna murder case.

An 11-year-old boy studying in class five was murdered by an unidentified person who dumped his body in a drum at his house in Satna city of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police officer said.

Details Of The Crime

The incident occurred in Bank Colony under Kolgawan police station limits when the boy was alone at home, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Singh.

Police broke open the house during a search and found blood stains inside along with a blood-soaked pillow and a sharp-edged weapon, he added.

During the inspection of the premises, the body of the boy was found in a drum.

Investigation Underway

The police officer said the deceased had multiple injury marks on his neck caused by a sharp weapon.

"At the time of the incident, the boy's mother had gone out for work, while his siblings were also not around," said Singh.

Family members suspected the role of a local dry cleaner who has been untraceable, with his mobile phone switched off.

Police have formed three teams to trace the suspect, and further investigation is underway, Singh said.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the weapon and crime scene, as well as questioning of potential witnesses to establish a motive and identify the perpetrator.