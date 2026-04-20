HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Class 5 Boy Murdered, Body Found In Drum At Home

Class 5 Boy Murdered, Body Found In Drum At Home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 22:51 IST

x

An 11-year-old boy was tragically murdered in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, with his body discovered in a drum, prompting a police investigation to find the suspect.

Key Points

  • An 11-year-old boy was murdered in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The boy's body was found inside a drum at his residence.
  • Police discovered blood stains and a weapon at the crime scene.
  • A local dry cleaner is suspected and currently untraceable.
  • Police have launched an investigation to find the suspect in the Satna murder case.

An 11-year-old boy studying in class five was murdered by an unidentified person who dumped his body in a drum at his house in Satna city of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a police officer said.

Details Of The Crime

The incident occurred in Bank Colony under Kolgawan police station limits when the boy was alone at home, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shivesh Singh.

 

Police broke open the house during a search and found blood stains inside along with a blood-soaked pillow and a sharp-edged weapon, he added.

During the inspection of the premises, the body of the boy was found in a drum.

Investigation Underway

The police officer said the deceased had multiple injury marks on his neck caused by a sharp weapon.

"At the time of the incident, the boy's mother had gone out for work, while his siblings were also not around," said Singh.

Family members suspected the role of a local dry cleaner who has been untraceable, with his mobile phone switched off.

Police have formed three teams to trace the suspect, and further investigation is underway, Singh said.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the weapon and crime scene, as well as questioning of potential witnesses to establish a motive and identify the perpetrator.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Five-Year-Old Boy Found Dead at School Hostel in Jehanabad
5 minor madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank in Odisha
5 minor madrasa students murder boy, dump body in septic tank in Odisha
Sonbhadra Boy Murdered: Neighbour Claims Revenge for Brother's Death
Sonbhadra Boy Murdered: Neighbour Claims Revenge for Brother's Death
Hindu boy raped, murdered in Pakistan
Hindu boy raped, murdered in Pakistan
Delhi Police Investigate Murder After Teenager's Body Found in Park

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai0:34

Ameesha Patel Stuns in a Dazzling Look in Mumbai

Jhalmuri Vendor Opens Up About Serving PM Modi2:58

Jhalmuri Vendor Opens Up About Serving PM Modi

Kritika Kamra Stuns in Glamorous Avatar0:48

Kritika Kamra Stuns in Glamorous Avatar

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO