Delhi Boy, 13, Strangled To Death In Bhati Mines

A 13-year-old boy was tragically strangled to death in Delhi's Bhati Mines, sparking protests and a police investigation into the heinous crime.

Key Points A 13-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death in the Bhati Mines area of South Delhi.

The victim, a class 9 student, went missing after going out to play with friends.

Police recovered the boy's body from a nearby forest area, indicating he was strangled.

Two juveniles are being questioned in connection with the alleged murder.

The incident led to protests by family members and locals demanding strict action.

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death in south Delhi's Bhati Mines area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a class 9 student, had gone out to play with friends on Tuesday evening but did not return home, following which his family filed a complaint, they said.

Police Investigation Into Delhi Murder

"During the search operation, a team recovered the boy's body from a nearby forest area," a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the boy was strangled to death, he said, adding that efforts are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and motive behind the killing.

Sources said that police are questioning two juveniles in connection with the case.

Protests Erupt After Teen's Death

The incident triggered protests in the area, with family members and locals staging a demonstration outside the Sanjay Colony police post and briefly blocking a road while demanding strict action.

Police later pacified the protesters and brought the situation under control.