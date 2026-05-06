Delhi Boy, 13, Found Strangled In Forest; Investigation On

Delhi police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy found strangled in a forest near Bhati Mines, after he went missing while burying a dog with friends.

Key Points A 13-year-old boy was found dead in a Delhi forest, with police suspecting strangulation.

The boy went missing after accompanying a group to bury a dog in the Bhati Mines area.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death and the motive behind the alleged murder.

Family members and local residents protested, demanding swift justice for the victim.

Police on Wednesday found the body of a 13-year-old boy who went missing after visiting a forest with a group to bury a dog in the Bhati Mines area, and said he was allegedly strangled to death.

The victim, a class 9 student, had gone out to play with friends on Tuesday evening but did not return home, following which his family filed a complaint, they said.

Police Investigation into Delhi Teen's Death

"During the search operation, a team recovered the body from a nearby forest area in South Delhi," a police officer said.

Family members alleged that the child was playing outside their home when he accompanied some people to the jungle to bury a dog.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggested the boy was strangled to death. Efforts are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the killing, police said.

Family Protests and Demands for Justice

Sources said police questioned two juveniles.

Family members and locals protested outside the Sanjay Colony police post, briefly blocking a road while demanding strict action.

Police later pacified the protesters and brought the situation under control.

"He went to the jungle around 3 pm on Tuesday and did not return till late at night. We launched a search operation and even informed the police. A missing report was lodged, and police teams launched a search operation," the aunt of the victim told mediapersons.

She said they got information from the police about his death.

"We have no enmity with anyone. We want justice," she said.