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Home  » News » Mahout Dies After Being Gored by Elephant in Kerala

Mahout Dies After Being Gored by Elephant in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 11:31 IST

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A tragic incident in Kerala resulted in the death of a mahout from Tamil Nadu after he was fatally gored by an elephant's tusk while feeding the animal.

Key Points

  • A mahout from Tamil Nadu died after being gored by an elephant's tusk near Naruvamoodu, Kerala.
  • The incident occurred while the mahout was feeding the elephant palm leaves.
  • The mahout was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries due to blood loss.
  • A portion of the elephant's tusk broke off during the attack.

A mahout from Tamil Nadu died on Saturday morning after succumbing to injuries sustained in an attack by the elephant he was tending near Naruvamoodu, police said.

According to an officer at the Naruvamoodu police station, the incident occurred on Friday night while the mahout, one of the two caretakers, was feeding the elephant palm leaves.

 

As the elephant pulled the leaf towards itself, the mahout, who was holding one end, was dragged closer and gored in the torso by the animal's tusk, the officer said.

During the incident, a portion of the elephant's tusk also broke off, police added.

The injured man was rushed to a government medical college hospital, where he underwent surgery. However, he succumbed to his injuries due to extensive blood loss.

Police said no case has been registered so far.

Statements from family members and witnesses are yet to be recorded, following which further action will be taken.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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